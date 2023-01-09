Drivers needed to help seniors
The Brown Bag for Seniors program needs drivers to deliver food to homebound seniors in the community.
Volunteers serve two to three hours per month, have their own routes and use their own vehicles.
Call Leilani at 727-815-0433 or email leilani@thevolunteerway.org.
Whimsical wildlife quilts on display
NEW PORT RICHEY — A quilt display by members of the West Pasco Quilt Guild will take place at Pasco-Hernando State College, the Rao Musunuru, M.D. Art Gallery, Building J, 10230 Ridge Road, New Port Richey.
The display is from Jan. 18 to Feb. 28, with an opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 19. This event is free to the public. Parking lot 9 is the closest to the gallery.
Gallery hours are usually 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Later times can be arranged if needed by calling the library.
Visitors need to stop at the library first because the gallery is locked.
For more information, call 727-816-3407.
Fasano: Over $1.2 million raised
Since the inception of the Pasco TC Gives charitable giving program in 2013, more than $1.26 million has been raised and donated to more than 116 nonprofit organizations in the community, as well as individuals in crisis situations who need immediate help.
“Without the hard work of our staff and a very generous community we would not have been able to support so many fine organizations that dedicate themselves to helping those in need,” said Tax Collector Mike Fasano. “Our Pasco TC Gives Board of Directors independently reviews every request for donations and approves them based on merit and need of the organization or individual. I am proud of the effort made by our employees who sit on this board and help steer funds to where they are needed most.”
The donations support such diverse programs as CARES Seniors Services, The Humane Society, Support Our Troops, The Volunteer Way, the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation, Special Olympics of Pasco, the Pasco Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation and more than 100 other charitable organizations.
Pasco TC Gives has also responded to crisis situations to help Hurricane Ian victims, Hurricane Irma relief efforts and by providing support to the families of the Coast Guard. In addition, many one-time donations have been made to nonprofits throughout Pasco County.
For more information about Pasco TC Gives, the organizations it supports and the charitable giving program in general, contact Assistant Tax Collector & Board Chairman Greg Giordano at (727) 847-8179.
Swiftmud aims to cut wildfire risk
Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control. That’s why the Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns January through March at the following Pasco County properties:
• Cypress Creek Preserve. It is located east of Ehren Cutoff 1 mile south of State Road 52. Approximately 100 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
• Starkey Wilderness Preserve. It is located east of New Port Richey, west of the Suncoast Parkway, north of State Road 54 and south of State Road 52. Approximately 700 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
• Upper Hillsborough Preserve. It is located south of the County Road 54 and east of Chancey Road in Zephyrhills. Approximately 1,400 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
Some major benefits of prescribed fire include reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires; promoting the growth of new, diverse plants; maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat; and maintaining access for public recreation.
The district conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
Corrections Center lauded
The Pasco County Corrections Center received high marks from Florida Model Jail Standards inspectors following an annual inspection. Inspection teams spent two days auditing the facility in November, noting a high level of professionalism and positive morale by team members. Inspectors also noted the cleanliness of the facility, saying the jail looked better than they remembered from previous visits.
Inspectors found the jail compliant with their standards, with no serious violations reported. The inspection report says the process was very well organized and planned and noted Pasco County Corrections staff members are knowledgeable of their areas of responsibility.
Inspectors checked over the jail’s housing units, mailroom, programs area, training, armory, laundry, loading dock, maintenance area, kitchen, commissary, intake section, and releasing and classification. The report indicates the entire staff showed a high level of respect and maintained a professional demeanor. Inspectors said the jail is managed in an orderly fashion and noise was at a minimum.
The county began operating the Pasco County Corrections Center on Oct. 1. FMJS last inspected the facility in 2019. Because of the pandemic, inspectors did not visit in 2020 and 2021.
