Pasco Blues Festival
Due to inclement weather, Pasco Blues Festival has been moved to a new day. The all-day event is now scheduled for March 26 from noon to 8 p.m. at Land O’Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’Lakes Blvd. Tickets are available for $20 for a full day of music.
Pet Adopt-A-Thon coming
LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco County Animal Services is teaming up with dozens of area animal rescue groups to find forever homes for hundreds of dogs and cats.
On Saturday, March 19, the event will be at Heritage Park, 5401 Land O' Lakes Boulevard in Land O’ Lakes, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We expect this Adopt-A-Thon to be our best yet,” said PCAS director Mike Shumate. “We’re thrilled to come together with our community partners for the important purpose of adopting animals.”
Participating rescue groups have their own fees, requirements and adoption processes.
All pets adopted from PCAS are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and dogs are tested for heartworms.
Food vendors include Gizzy’s of Nutley Pizza, Vamos! Colombian Inspired Food and Wrap Star. Joe McNeal will provide live music and entertainment.
Clerk & Comptroller hosts career fair
Whether you’re looking for a career change or just starting out, on March 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Office of Nikki Alvarez-Sowles, Pasco County Clerk of Court & Comptroller, will host its first in-person Career Fair.
Career opportunities include positions in both Dade City or New Port Richey locations for civil and criminal courts, financial services and the Office of Inspector General. Applicants will speak directly with a hiring manager about career opportunities.
The Pasco Clerk & Comptroller’s Office offers a comprehensive benefits package with health insurance, dental, vision, and other supplemental plans, as well as paid holidays and vacation. Employees qualify for enrollment in the Florida Retirement System and other optional deferred compensation plans.
“Our Career Fair offers something for everyone, including a job with an amazing organization that cares about you and wants you to succeed,” Alvarez-Sowles said. “Our office provides a wide variety of services to the citizens of Pasco. We offer many opportunities that allow our talented teammates a place to shine."
The event will be at the Pasco County Utilities Building 19420 Central Blvd., Land O’ Lakes, in the Anclote/Cotee Conference Room.
Preview career opportunities, salary, and benefits at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/pascocourts.
Participants should bring several hard copies of their resume to the event.
Grind for Life skate event on tap
The Grind for Life series will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 19 at Zephyrhills Skate Park, 39096 Alston Ave., Zephyrhills.
It is a national, all-ages and skills skateboarding contest series benefiting the Grind for Life Organization, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that helps cancer patients with travel expenses.
Grind For Life was founded in 2003 by lifelong skateboarder Mike Rogers, after his second battle with sarcoma.
The city of Zephyrhills has been a host for a GFL series leg for several years, with public works crew members providing cleanup assistance during the course of the event.
In addition to men’s and women’s bowl and street divisions, there’s also an “adaptive” skateboarding division for athletes with disabilities.
Registration is $35 online and limited to 175 entries at gflseries.com
Sheriff’s Office to distribute food
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Shady Hills United Methodist Church and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution.
The next food distribution event will be at 9 a.m. at the Shady Hills United Methodist Church, 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill, on Thursday, March 31. It’s first-come, first-served.
Republican women to meet
The Women's Republican Club of Pasco County will meet on Monday, April 11, at the Timber Greens Country Club, 6333 Timber Greens Blvd., New Port Richey. Come early, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., for social hour (food and beverages available for purchase while you mingle) or join us from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for the meeting. No fee for guests and men are welcome.
County explains paving projects
Pasco County’s Public Works Department has debuted a new video titled “How Pasco is ‘Paving The Way.’” It’s at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBgw7I5NQ2o.
The short video is 2½ minutes long and explains the two ways Pasco paves roads — and why some projects can take a bit longer than others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.