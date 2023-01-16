Program tackles drones, forensics
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office's Explorer Post 916 will offer a new program introducing those ages 14-21 to unmanned aerial systems, or drones, and forensics. These fields are integral to law enforcement operations. The program offers a science-based look at roles outside of what is traditionally thought of as a responsibility of a law enforcement officer.
The program includes instruction from guest speakers from F1RST (Florida’s Institute for Research, Security and Tactics) and others.
The introductory meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. The meeting will be at Safety Town, 15362 Alric Pottberg Road., Shady Hills.
Registration for the meeting is strongly encouraged and can be completed online.
For more details about the Explorer Post 916 Drones/Forensics Program Informational Meeting, visit Community Events on the News.PascoSheriff.com website.
Run to benefit Lachoochee Elementary
ST. LEO — Saint Leo University’s Social Justice Committee is sponsoring the second Saint Leo Run Toward Justice 5K to benefit Pasco County’s Lacoochee Elementary School.
From Jan. 16 through Feb. 13, participants should log the time they walk, jog or run, with a goal of totaling 3.1 miles.
Since this Run Toward Justice 5K is virtual, participants may join you from wherever they are located. Run or walk along a favorite trail, the beach, a neighborhood or jump on a treadmill. On Jan. 24, there will be an opportunity to walk at Saint Leo University beginning in front of the Student Activities Building at 5:30 p.m.
Registration is $35. Student registration fee is $10. Participants will receive a Saint Leo Run Toward Justice 5K T-shirt and a certificate of completion. Register at https://www.saintleo.edu/runtowardjustice5K.
For more information about Saint Leo University’s Run Toward Justice 5K, email runtowardjustice@saintleo.edu.
AutoNation raises $208,000 for Moffitt
TAMPA — AutoNation associates from Tampa to Clearwater, St. Petersburg and Fort Myers recently ran together with 7,500 Suncoast community members to raise money for innovative cancer research during the 17th annual Miles for Moffitt presented by AutoNation.
Celebrating its 10th year as presenting sponsor, AutoNation, through its DRVPNK initiative, raised more than $208,000 to benefit Moffitt Cancer Center.
“We’re extremely proud of the enduring partnership we’ve developed with Moffitt Cancer Center and our many associates that stand with us in the fight against cancer,” said AutoNation’s chief operating officer, Dave Koehler.
Foundation supports Lighthouse
NEW PORT RICHEY — Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind has received a generous grant from the Florida Medical Clinic Foundation of Caring, to be used to provide life-changing training and services to people who are visually impaired and blind. The grant will cover the cost of one of the Lighthouse’s Independent Living Skills Programs provided in 2023 to Pasco adults and seniors who are visually impaired and blind.
The Florida Medical Clinic Foundation of Caring strives to support individuals, children and families in need and at risk in Hillsborough and Pasco Counties. Through volunteerism and funding, the Foundation leverages resources to enrich lives and create measurable, immediate and ongoing positive changes in our communities.
At the grant check presentation, Lighthouse chief executive Stefanie Pontlitz said, “LVIB is so grateful to the Florida Medical Clinic’s Foundation of Caring. It is vitally important that we keep our adults and seniors independent and confident in their own homes as they lose their vision.”
LVIB provides several independent living programs each year, at a cost of almost $1,700 each. For many LVIB clients, IL is the first program they take when they need to adjust to life with low or no vision. To learn more about the Lighthouse and our programs for all ages, visit www.lvib.org.
To learn more about the Florida Medical Clinic Foundation of Caring, visit www.fmcfoundationofcaring.org.
Sports Coast honored for marketing
Florida’s Sports Coast has been named the recipient of a bronze Adrian Award by Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International in the category of “Digital Marketing-Website” in 2022. The annual Adrian Awards celebration will be held at the Walt Disney World Marriott LA live on Thursday, Feb. 23.
“We are honored to receive our first-ever Adrian Award and to be recognized in the travel marketing excellence category,” said Florida’s Sports Coast tourism director, Adam Thomas. “In conjunction with our partners at Madden Media, it was our goal to create a user-friendly platform that would help showcase the dynamic nature of our destination’s offerings and to encourage travel to Florida’s sports coast. This award has helped to prove that we are achieving our goal.”
For more information on Florida’s Sports Coast, visit flsportscoast.com.
