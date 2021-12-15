County launches 2021 online citizen survey
The county has released its 2021 citizen survey and wants the public to give its feedback on county operations and services. The deadline for filling out the survey is Jan. 6.
The Citizen Survey, first launched in 2009, is conducted every year on a variety of topics, including:
• Utilities
• Parks & Libraries
• Safety/Emergency Services
• Transportation
• Growth
• Importance/Quality of Services
Pasco County receives thousands of responses to the survey, which is intended to help the Pasco Board of County Commissioners with planning discussions and decision-making.
“Pasco County is experiencing tremendous growth, and it’s important to check in with our customers every year,” said Ron Oakley, chairman of the Board of County Commissioners. “We value your feedback, as it serves as a critical component to shaping Pasco County’s services for years to come.”
You can find the survey on Pasco County’s homepage: MyPasco.net.
BayCare brings HealthHub concept to Land O’ Lakes
BayCare Health System has opened its fourth state-of-the-art HealthHub facility in Land O’Lakes. This concept is a relatively new model of care designed to make life better for residents.
The BayCare HealthHub (Land O’Lakes) at 18600 Fernview St. provides convenient access to multiple health care services under one location for patients and their families, according to a news release.
“As a leading health care system in the region, we’re thrilled to bring the HealthHub concept to Land O’ Lakes,” said Jim Cote, senior vice president for Ambulatory Services at BayCare. “Through this new model, our goal is to provide access to multiple services under one roof. We know people are busy and we want to make health care convenient for them and their families.”
The 24,648-square-foot facility integrates multiple health care services such as adult and pediatric primary care, urgent care and imaging.
For more information, visit BayCareHealthHub.org.
Heritage Pines Democratic Club seeks funds for scholarships
The Heritage Pines Democratic Club’s goal of nearly $4,000 for scholarships for West Pasco students who are college-bound has ended its first phase with over 25% of what is needed. Last year, the fund named after Dr. Lynn Lindeman, former club president and former chair of the Pasco County DEC, raised over $3,500, which funded seven scholarships.
To donate, send checks made out to the HP Democratic Club with "Scholarship Fund" on the notation line to Treasurer Sara Brundage at 11647 Vista Royal Drive, Hudson, FL 34667, or call her at 727-860-5502.
Knights of Columbus sponsor poster contest
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Our Lady Queen of Peace, Knights of Columbus Council 11680 sponsored a “Keep Christ in Christmas” Poster Contest for students in the Parish’s Faith Formation Program. Forty-seven students in grades K-8 participated.
Three winners were recognized by age group: Fernando Sanchez Juarez, K-2; Hailey Alexa Trejo-Carona, 3-5; and Jesslynn Byrnes, 6-8. They were recognized by the Rev. Sebastian Earthendath and Grand Knight William Shustowski Jr. at the Dec. 1 evening Advent Penitential Service attended by students and parents.
Winners received a certificate, gift card and votive candle of Our Lady of Guadeloupe, and will compete at the state level. In addition, all Faith Formation students received a knitted stocking cap courtesy of the Parish Ladies Knitting Group.
Phase 2 Hog Hunt registration underway
The Southwest Florida Water Management District opened Phase 2 hog hunt registration on Dec. 14. The district holds a series of hog hunts on District lands throughout the year to help reduce the feral hog population.
Phase 2 will include six hunts that occur January through February.
Permits are transferable.
The single top producer on each hunt of Phase 2 will be placed on the District’s “top producer” list and will be contacted between March and October to take part in feral hog management hunts on an as-needed basis, free of charge.
For more information, visit the website at WaterMatters.org/HogHunts.
Pasco County libraries awarded ‘Little Free Libraries’
DADE CITY — Pasco County Libraries said the Hugh Embry Library is the recipient of two Little Free Libraries, awarded through the Little Free Library’s Impact Library Program for November.
The program provides free LFL book exchange stands to communities with members who face economic and social barriers and find it difficult to reach the library. With the Hugh Embry library undergoing renovations, the stands also provide book resources to those not able to travel to other libraries.
The two Dade City communities receiving LFLs are Lacoochee and Tommytown.
Hundreds turn out for hospital’s Holiday Lights event
Nearly 300 cars with adults and smiling children of all ages came out for Morton Plant North Bay Hospital’s special drive-thru Holiday Lights Festival on Dec. 2 in New Port Richey.
The hospital was decked with holiday lights, “snow’’ swirled in the air, and Santa and his friends from the North Pole greeted the families at two entrances while Christmas music blared. Each child received a gift bag, and adults got a special treat, too.
Morton Plant North Bay’s Holiday Lights event had become a holiday mainstay for West Pasco until 2020 when an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community led to the hospital canceling the event. Safety was a key factor in planning this year’s event, as registration was required with an allotted number of cars for each 30-minute interval.
“We were excited to be able to host the Holiday Lights again this year, even in a modified fashion,” said Brandon May, president of Morton Plant North Bay Hospital. “We appreciate so many of our community members taking the time to come out. We look forward to the day when the Holiday Lights can return to a true ‘in-person’ event.”
