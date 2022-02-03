Burlington to open in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY — Burlington Stores will open a new store in New Port Richey this spring, bringing the total number of locations in the state to 80.
The new store will be in the Southgate Shopping Center at 5229 U.S. 19.
As Burlington continues to expand, the company remains focused on finding talent to join company. Those interested should visit Burlingtonstores.jobs/ to apply online.
Paving begins on Hudson Avenue
If you drive on Hudson Avenue, be ready for road work that is expected to continue through late March.
Crews will resurface the existing roadway and add new pavement markings.
The area of Hudson Avenue under construction runs from Hicks Road to Hays Road — in both directions. For a map of the project, visit bit.ly/3Ih4GuS.
The paving work will run Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expect single lane closures with message boards directing traffic.
The project is expected to take 60 days to complete, weather permitting, with a target completion date in late March.
Native Plant Society to meet
The Nature Coast chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society meets the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at The Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park Community Center, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd/U.S. 41, Land O’ Lakes, between State Road 52 and State Road 54. The subject of the Feb. 8 meeting is “Invasive Exotic Plants on Nature Lands,” presented by Michael Terry.
This presentation will focus on the invasive plant species on the Southwest Florida Water Management District's Upper Hillsborough Tract — 6,978 acres that protects the upper reaches of the Hillsborough River.
Meetings are free, and all interested parties are invited to attend and bring questions about their yard. There will not be any refreshments or drinks available, so everyone needs to bring their own. Please wear a mask. Telephone inquiries are taken by Molly at 813-469-9597.
