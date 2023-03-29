Motor vehicles celebrate expansion of truck driving school
TALLAHASSEE – An expansion of approved third-party, CDL truck-driving school FleetForce includes a location in New Port Richey.
In September 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $8.2 million to five state colleges to expand the capacity of CDL training programs across Florida. Receiving funding were Daytona State College, State College of Florida, Broward College and Northwest Florida State College, all operated by FleetForce, which continues to deliver the largest year-over-year growth for CDL training capacity in the nation.
With the addition of each site, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles conducts an initial site inspection to ensure that all required procedures are followed. FLHSMV also measures and approves each site's test range and road-test routes, and reviews new prospective testers to ensure they meet the qualifications and receive the required training to become a tester.
To learn more about becoming a commercial motor vehicle driver or for information on obtaining a commercial driver license, visit flhsmv.gov.
Group names Bilirakis Florida’s most effective lawmaker in Congress
WASHINGTON — The Center for Effective Lawmaking, a joint partnership between the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy at the University of Virginia and the College of Arts and Science at Vanderbilt University, has just issued its rankings of lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives for the 117th Congress, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis.
The organization scored Bilirakis as “Florida’s Most Effective Member in Congress,” the third time Bilirakis has been recognized with this honor. For the most recent session, Bilirakis also scored as the “Seventh Most Effective Republican lawmaker” in the entire Congress and the “34th Most Effective Lawmaker” of either party in the entire Congress.
