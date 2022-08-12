Pasco Schools opens Transportation Call Center
LAND O' LAKES — Pasco County Schools has opened a Transportation Call Center to answer any questions that parents might have to start the school year.
The goal is to proactively provide parents an opportunity to get their questions answered. Starting on the first day of school and for seven additional days, the Call Center will remain open for two shifts corresponding with the time that school buses are on the road. The schedule and numbers to call are listed below.
Every school year, parents have questions about bus routes and pickup times. This year some significant changes – such as the elimination of courtesy busing in middle school and high school, and some adjusted bell times – are likely to result in inquiries.
The Call Center will be taking calls Aug. 10-19 from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The numbers to call to reach the Transportation Call Center are 813-794-2500, 727-774-2500, and 352-524-2500.
Rate changes coming for Pasco County Utilities customers
Pasco County Utilities customers should anticipate rate changes on their water, wastewater and reclaimed water bills effective Oct. 1. The average residential customer, using 6,000 gallons of water a month, will see a billing increase from $81.30 to $83.68 – a difference of $2.38.
Residential reclaimed water customers will also see small increases in the reclaimed water base charge and the Back-Flow Prevention Device fee, as follows:
• Base Charge: $11.39 includes first 10,000 gallons and $1.14 for every additional 1,000 gallons.
• Back-Flow Prevention Device fee: $6.20
A full list of new rates and fees is available online at bit.ly/PCURates – scroll to the bottom of the page.
GoPasco to provide free rides to polls
Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley and Pasco County Public Transportation have again partnered to provide voters free bus rides to the polls when they show a valid voter information card. Complimentary bus rides will be available on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the primary election.
“This partnership to benefit the voters of Pasco County epitomizes good government and we are grateful to GoPasco for this program,” said Corley.
For more information on Pasco County Public Transportation bus routes and schedules, visit www.gopasco.com.
Due to redistricting, your polling location may have changed. All voters were mailed a new voter registration card in June with updated information. To check the status of your registration and verify your polling location, visit www.pascovotes.gov/Voters/Am-I-Registered.
Explorers place fifth in state competition
Pasco Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 916 recently participated in the Florida Association of Police Explorers state competition in Lake Mary.
The post placed fifth overall out of 24 programs, with several top five placements in competition categories. Explorers participated in mock call-for-service scenarios and were evaluated on various elements including communication skills, officer safety protocols, interview techniques, state statute knowledge, legal guidelines, building clearing techniques and scene control. Post 916 was recognized in the following categories:
• First place – Color Guard
• Second place – Traffic Stop
• Third place – Drill Team
• Fourth place – Crisis Intervention
• Fifth place – In-Progress
Explorers meet every Tuesday night from 6-9 p.m. at the Safety Town complex, 15362 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills. For more information, visit PascoExplorers.PascoSheriff.com.
PSO announces community news app
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has a new official app, “Pasco Sheriff News.” The app provides citizens with direct access to news from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office on any mobile device. In addition to social media platforms and the news.pascosheriff.com website, PSO will share breaking news through the Pasco Sheriff News app. The app will feature PSO community alerts, events, news and missing people.
Pasco cuts fees for local small business expansions
Pasco County is offering mobility fee reductions for locally owned small businesses to make the process more affordable.
To find out if your business qualifies, visiting the county’s Locally Owned Small Business Mobility Fee Reduction webpage at bit.ly/3J4GLAF.
To learn more about the Building Permit Application and assessment of fees, call 727-815-7092 or e-mail OEG@mypasco.net.
Steps to Recovery receives donation from K of C
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Knights of Columbus Fr. Gerard Powers Assembly 2882 recently donated $1,000 and a supply of toiletries, clothing items and bedding to Steps to Recovery to improve the lives of disabled and disadvantaged veterans in the community.
The donation was made possible by a Valentine’s Day fundraiser conducted by the Assembly. Steps to Recovery is a non-profit organization that provides transitional housing for homeless veterans that suffer from substance abuse and mental health issues. Further information about the services offered by Steps to Recovery may be obtained by contacting Lisa Hutcheson-Arroyo at lisa.hutcheson@steps-npr.org or 727-848-8100.
Wells Fargo donates $15,000 for small Pasco businesses
The Pasco Economic Development Council has announced a $15,000 donation from the Wells Fargo Foundation to the SMARTstart Microloan Program. Wells Fargo has supported the microloan program for years, donating $198,000 in total. The fund provides financial assistance to Pasco residents who are looking to start or grow their business.
Over the lifetime of the microloan program, 64 microloans totaling nearly $2 million have been made to local businesses with an average loan of $31,163. Applicants must be for-profit companies located in Pasco County. Proceeds may be used for working capital, inventory, supplies, furniture, fixtures, machinery, and equipment, but not to purchase real estate or to refinance existing debt. To learn more or to make a donation to the Microloan Program, visit www.smartstartpasco.com or contact Dan Mitchell, the SMARTstart Program Director, at dmitchell@pascoedc.com or 352-437-4861.
Tax Collector’s offices collected donations for Habitat for Humanity
Tax Collector Mike Fasano’s five offices featured Habitat for Humanity as the charitable organization for the month of June (National Homeownership Month). All proceeds ($4,379.85) from the promotional effort benefit Habitat’s homebuilding and homeownership programs to help those without a home own one of their own. Currently, 70 approved families are awaiting their opportunity to build a home through Habitat for Humanity.
For more information about Habitat for Humanity and how you can receive services or help with Habitat’s mission, please contact Devin West of the West Pasco Affiliate 727-536-4755, Ext. 222 or Melissa Parks of the Central & East Pasco Affiliate at 352-567-1444. For more information about the promotional and charitable giving programs at the tax collector’s office please contact Assistant Tax Collector Greg Giordano at 727-847-8179 or visit www.pascotaxes.com
