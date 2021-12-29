County offices to close for holiday
Pasco Board of County Commissioners offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 3, in observance of New Year’s. All government offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The county parks, recreation, and natural resources offices, recreation complexes and community centers will be closed Friday, Dec. 31; Saturday, Jan. 1; and Monday, Jan. 3; however, parks and beaches will remain open to the public from dawn to dusk. The Pasco County Animal Services administration office, adoption center, intake/reclaim shelter and field services will be closed on the same days. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies only.
GoPasco County Public Transportation will be open Friday, Dec. 31; however, Route 19 bus service will end by 8 p.m. GoPasco will be closed, and bus services will not run, on Saturday, Jan. 1. GoPasco will be open Monday, Jan. 3. Administrative offices will be closed to walk-in customers Monday, Jan. 3; however, phone lines will be open until 8 p.m.
All Pasco County libraries will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, and reopen at their regular hours Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The Pasco County Resource Recovery Facility, West Pasco Class III and the East Pasco Transfer Station will be closed to the public Friday, Dec. 31; however, they’ll be open to Pasco County licensed commercial haulers. They’ll be closed to the public and Pasco County licensed haulers Saturday, Jan. 1, and will reopen for all customers Monday, Jan. 3.
Food distribution set for Jan. 27
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Farm Share, Bread of Life Worship Center, Moore-Mickens Educational & Vocational Center and the East Pasco NAACP will hold a free community food distribution at the Moore-Mickens center on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 9 a.m. It's first come, first served.
The center is at 38301 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Dade City.
Alston Tract closed for hog hunts Jan. 4-6
The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Alston Tract at Upper Hillsborough Preserve in Pasco County will be temporarily closed to the public for feral hog hunts on Jan. 4-6.
Only permitted hunters will be allowed on the property during these dates. All 11 permits for these hunts have been sold. The Alston Tract is at 42144 Deems Road in Zephyrhills.
This activity is one of a series of feral hog hunts being held on district lands to control the damage being caused to the natural habitats.
For more information, call the district’s land management section at 800-423-1476 or 352-796-7211, ext. 4467.
Pasco woman wins $1 million
Sheila McNeal, 63, of Wesley Chapel, claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize at the Florida Lottery’s Tampa district office from the drawing held on Dec. 7, the Lottery said in a press release. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball.
McNeal purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket at Publix, 1920 County Road 581 in Wesley Chapel. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.
$10,000 raised to fight breast cancer
In October, Pasco County’s five tax collector’s offices partnered with the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation to help raise funds and awareness of breast cancer, its symptoms and treatments.
The five branches promoted the sale of the “End Breast Cancer” specialty license plates as well as the voluntary check-off donations on automobile registrations. Twenty-three plates were sold in October. Combined with cash donations, a total of $10,000 was raised.
For more information about the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation and how you can support its efforts, contact Cathy Cruz, marketing communications manager, at 305-631-2134 or visit www.FloridaBreastCancer.org.
Knights provide coats to children
Our Lady Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus Council 11680 recently distributed 648 warm winter jackets to needy students attending M.P. Locke and Richey elementary schools. Each school received 300-plus winter jackets, which were distributed by the Knights and school resource officers on Dec. 10 and Dec. 13, respectively.
“Our Coats for Kids program is an important program sponsored nationwide by the Knights of Columbus that directly benefits children,” said Tim Couzins, chairman of the program. This is the second year that the Knights of Columbus conducted a fund-raising program among individuals and local business in the West Pasco area to raise funds to purchase the winter jackets.
“Our council plans to continue Coats for Kids as a yearly program given the current need in west Pasco County,” said Grand Knight Bill Shustowski Jr.
Pasco health officer honored
The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County said that health officer Mike Napier has received the "Pasco County Public Servant of the Year" from the West Pasco Board of Realtors. The annual award goes to an individual in public service for actions above and beyond the call of duty.
"During the past 20 months, Mr. Napier has guided the Health Department in Pasco County through the COVID-19 pandemic in exemplary and tireless fashion,” the board said. “The Health Department provided essential information and services to the community regarding COVID-19 resources and aided businesses as they navigated through Covid protocols.”
