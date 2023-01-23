Voters must request mail ballots again
With the start of the New Year, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots have expired, says Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley.
Vote-by-mail requests used to stay in effect through two general election cycles. However, in 2021, the state legislature limited a request's longevity to one election cycle. Therefore, on Jan. 1, 2023, every vote-by-mail request on file expired.
For the 2022 general election, Corley’s office fulfilled over 137,000 vote-by-mail requests. Overall, 34% of the votes cast in the 2022 General Election came from tabulated vote-by-mail ballots.
Voters wishing to vote using a mail ballot need to make a new request for a vote-by-mail ballot. Voters will be required to provide specific information including either their Florida driver license number, Florida identification card number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number. Requests can be made online at PascoVotes.gov or by calling the office at 800-851-8754.
If a voter requires their vote-by-mail ballot to be mailed to an address other than the address on their voter registration record, their request will need to be made in writing and include their signature.
HCA Florida Trinity among top 250 hospitals
TRINITY – HCA Florida Trinity Hospital has announced that it is one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to research by Healthgrades. This achievement puts HCA Florida Trinity Hospital in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures.
“I am extremely proud of our caregivers and medical staff for their contributions to this achievement,” said Mike Irvin, CEO. “This recognition further reinforces our unyielding commitment to provide our community with an exceptional patient experience, advanced technology and comprehensive services which allow our patients to stay close to home for quality healthcare.”
Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country. This year’s analysis revealed significant variation between America’s Best 250 Hospitals and hospitals that did not receive the distinction. In fact, if all hospitals performed similarly to America’s 250 Best, over 160,000 lives could have been saved, the evaluation claimed.
Pasco officials get street safety awards
Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey and Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Planner Tina Russo are the recipients of awards from the Gulf Coast Safe Streets Summit for their work to keep the traveling public safe.
Starkey received the Vision Zero Hero Award, and Russo received the Bob the Builder Award.
“This recognition means a lot to me,” Starkey said. “In Pasco County, our work to keep drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians safe is ongoing, and we appreciate being recognized for that. This is most certainly a team effort.”
“Pasco County is on the move, and we’re always thinking of new ways to improve transportation,” Russo said. “We’re thrilled to receive these awards, which underscore our pursuit to keep Pasco County safe.”
The summit is an educational event that brings together national speakers, public officials, technical staff, counties and community partners to highlight efforts on how to design and implement safe and equitable transportation.
Saint Leo University Education Center renamed
ST. LEO — It’s a new year and a new name for one of Saint Leo University’s education centers. The former East Pasco Education Center now will be the Center for Adult Learning at University Campus.
The name change is in keeping with the center’s mission of educating adult learners and those of nontraditional college age, according to a press release. Adult learners choose to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees in order to strengthen their skillsets or reskill and change careers, and the center will focus on assisting students meet those goals.
The Center for Adult Learning is based on the first floor of Saint Edward Hall, one of the oldest building on campus, which is at 33701 State Road 52.
Groundbreaking set for Simpson Senior Center
DADE CITY — Nonprofit Community Aging and Retirement Services will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for CARES Wilton Simpson Senior Center at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at 13906 Fifth St. in Dade City. The groundbreaking will occur across the street from the current CARES Crescent Center on 1.7 acres of land donated by Wilton Simpson, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture.
The 6,000-square-foot center will be built by Ryman Construction and provide enough space to house a one-stop senior facility that proposes to contain an adult day care facility for 60; multi-purpose, senior enrichment, and recreation areas; and administrative offices. The building will replace CARES’ current center, which is too small to facilitate their program for more than 600 people who are currently on waitlists for services in the greater Dade City area.
Visit the CARES website for more information at www.CARESfl.org. To receive state-based CARES in-home care services, seniors or caregivers must first apply through the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas at www.AgingCareFL.org.
