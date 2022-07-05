PHSC chapter of AFC donates stuffed animals
The Pasco-Hernando State College chapter of the Association of Florida Colleges collected 285 new stuffed animals throughout April to donate to first responders in Pasco and Hernando counties. First responders use the donated stuffed animals to give to children in crisis situations to help them calm down.
Pasco County Utilities welcomes new customers
Effective July 1, Pasco County Utilities acquired the Lindrick System from the Florida Government Utility Authority. Pasco County will take on more than 3,200 water utility customers in the Gulf Harbors and Shamrock Heights communities of the New Port Richey area.
Pasco County Utilities says it is committed to a smooth transition, including support to help new customers understand the rate structure and billing processes.
Customers joining Pasco County Utilities through this transition who use the same amount of water annually, could see a decrease in their water bills under Pasco County's water rates, fees and charges.
Lindrick customers can follow transition updates and see their new rates online at bit.ly/PCU-Lindrick.
Department of Health to offer school vaccines
Come out to the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County to receive no-cost school immunizations for school-aged children 5 to 18 on the dates listed below:
• Friday, July 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10841 Little Road., New Port Richey
• Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10841 Little Road, New Port Richey
• Monday, July 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 13941 15th St., Dade City
Immunizations will be provided on a walk-in basis. The first 50 children to show up will receive a free drawstring backpack with goodies inside.
To schedule an appointment for a day other than those listed, call 727-619-0300, option #1.
For information on school immunizations, visit 22-23-schoolentry-eng.pdf (floridahealth.gov); 22-23-schoolentry-spn.pdf (floridahealth.gov); and 7th-grade-requirements.pdf (floridahealth.gov).
District to schedule prescribed fires
Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control, as many Floridians witnessed during the state’s wildfire emergency in 2017. That’s why the Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns July through September at the following Pasco County properties:
• Cypress Creek Preserve: Located east of Ehren Cutoff and south of State Road 52. Approximately 200 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
• Conner Preserve: Located west of Ehren Cutoff and south of State Road 52. Approximately 1,074 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
• Starkey Wilderness Preserve: Located east of New Port Richey, west of the Suncoast Parkway, north of State Road 54 and south of State Road 52. Approximately 800 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
• Upper Hillsborough Preserve: Located south of the County Road 54 and east of Chancey Road in Zephyrhills. Approximately 150 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
• Weeki Wachee Preserve: Located north of Hudson, west of U.S. 19 and includes the Aripeka Sandhills tract. Approximately 200 acres will be burned in small, manageable units. Some trails may be temporarily closed during prescribed burn events.
Marchman offers free tuition for early childhood education
LAND O’ LAKES — In an effort to address the critical shortage of early learning teachers to work in private childcare in Pasco County, Marchman Technical College is offering free tuition to enable potential early learning teachers to get trained and certified.
The free tuition is made possible through a federal Preschool Development Grant in the amount of $524,212 awarded to the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando Counties Inc.
“This opportunity addresses a critical need in our community,” said Tonia Shook, director of Fred K. Marchman Technical College. “The grant benefits our students, as it provides monetary incentives to complete their education, enter the field, and advance in their career. It also provides a tremendous benefit to children in our community at an age where high-quality learning experiences are so important.”
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/yav6n46z.
Student shoe drive to begin
PASCO – The second annual Step Up For Pasco Students Back-to-School Fundraiser is starting early to support local students in need.
Thanks to generous sponsors, 2,862 pairs of new shoes and 204 backpacks were donated to Pasco County schools last August.
Fund drive leaders asked local residents to consider supporting the effort so no child goes without.
“It’s been a challenging year financially for many families, with surging prices and inflation the highest it’s been in decades,” leaders said in a press release. “Despite this, we’ve secured an exceptional supplier contract. Every $10 received means a quality pair of shoes for a child in need, and every penny is spent exclusively on donations.”
The goal is to fund 5,000 pairs this year. Donations can be made at https://bit.ly/2022ShoeDrive
Irvin named CEO of HCA Florida Trinity hospital
TAMPA — Michael Irvin has been promoted to chief executive officer of HCA Florida Trinity Hospital. Irvin has served as CEO of Palms of Pasadena Hospital since April 2020, leading the hospital through the pandemic and the HCA Florida Healthcare brand launch earlier this year.
In his new role, Irvin will oversee the operations of the 340-bed facility with an array of services located on five campuses in three counties. This includes three Pasco County locations with its main campus in Trinity, HCA Florida Trinity West in New Port Richey and HCA Florida Lutz Emergency, HCA Florida Citrus Park Emergency in Hillsborough County and HCA Florida Lake Tarpon Emergency in Pinellas County.
