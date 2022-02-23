Office project breaks ground
Rizzetta Real Estate has broken ground on the 54 Crossings project. The company is investing nearly $27 million in two Class A office buildings consisting of 60,000 square feet each near the Suncoast Parkway in Pasco County.
In fall of 2019 the Pasco County Board of County Commissioners approved incentives totaling $2.94 million to help construct 54 Crossings. The county will loan $1.5 million to the developer from its Pasco Accelerated Development Sites and Pasco Occupant Ready Structures programs from Penny for Pasco funds. In addition to the loan, the county agreed to rebate $1.435 million in property taxes.
The project will directly and/or indirectly create approximately 400 new jobs, provide total salaries to direct and indirect workers in the amount of $17.7 million, and contribute an average of $26.5 million to the gross county product.
Pasco offers more rental assistance
Additional opportunities now are available to apply for financial assistance through the Pasco Helping with Emergency Assistance Relief for Tenants (HEART) 2.0 program. Pasco Community Development is partnering with local nonprofits to help pay your bills directly if you rent in Pasco County and meet the program guidelines.
An online portal will be available during 10-day windows, beginning the second Monday of each month, beginning on Feb. 14, and available for 10 days each month.
Apply online at bit.ly/PascoHEART.
The Pasco HEART 2.0 program can pay up to 18 months of bills for qualifying renters. Bills eligible for payment include rent and utilities (water and electric).
To qualify, a household must be at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income; must have a past due rent/utility bill; proof of Pasco residency; and have experienced a COVID-19 economic impact.
Pasco County received funding for this program through the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. For more information or questions about this program or the application process, call Pasco County Customer Service at 727-847.2411.
Democratic Club to award scholarships
The Heritage Pines Democratic Club, in northwest Pasco County, will again be offering several $500 and $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors chosen from the following schools: Anclote High, Fivay High, Gulf High, Hudson High, J.W. Mitchell High, River Ridge High and the Wendell Krinn Technical High School. Students at these schools who would like to apply should contact scholarship chair Judith Chase at judithchase44@gmail.com for information. School career specialists also will have information.
PHSC celebrates Black History Month
The 2022 Pasco Notables will be honored from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 as Pasco-Hernando State College celebrates Black History Month. Pasco Notables is an award that honors citizens of Pasco County who have made an outstanding contribution to the community or their profession.
To be honored are retired Col. Wilson Blount; Dr. Nichole McIntosh, physician and alumnus of the PHSC College Reach-Out Program; Jason Rouser, an Olympic gold medalist in track and field; and Jeanette Thompson, an acclaimed opera singer and college lecturer.
"Black History Month is important because our history informs our present and inspires our future," said Luther Buie, associate dean of equity, diversity, inclusion, and multicultural student affairs.
The event is free and open to the public. For the Zoom links to each event go to equity-services.phsc.edu.
Hebrew schools open March 13
Meet Rabbi Ralph Messer and celebrate the launch of a Hebrew Bible college, Children's Hebrew Bible School, and Judeo-Christian Resource Center.
Messer is president and founder of Simchat Torah Beit Midrash, a congregation and school based in Colorado. He has taught the Hebrew roots of the faith to various denominations, cultures, and groups worldwide, and developed the International Center for Torah Studies, a truly unique program facilitating college-style courses in classrooms internationally and online.
The event will be held on Sunday, March 13, at 12029 Majestic Blvd., in Hudson.
Teaching and worship will be at 10 a.m., followed by a ribbon cutting, open house, reception and refreshments from 1 to 3 p.m., and more teaching afterward.
All ages are welcome for all or part of the day. For more information, call 727-233-2620.
Positions open on TDC
PASCO COUNTY – The county’s destination management organization, Experience Florida’s Sports Coast, is seeking two tourism industry advocates to serve on the Tourist Development Council, including a hotel/motel professional.
Applications are being accepted online through March 4 at bit.ly/2gWcaXt.
The TDC is an advisory council to the Pasco Board of County Commissioners, comprised of elected officials and tourism industry professionals, who provide recommendations to the staff of Experience Florida’s Sports Coast on promotional/partnership proposals, marketing opportunities and oversight of tourism tax expenditures, also known as the “Bed Tax.”
One opening must be filled by an owner/operator of a motel, hotel, recreational vehicle park or other tourist accommodation in the county that is subject to the tourist development tax. The other opening can be filled by a tourism industry professional committed to advocating for Pasco County as a destination.
TDC members serve staggered, four-year terms. Positions are voluntary, with no financial compensation. The TDC typically meets monthly, alternating between New Port Richey and Dade City. Applicants must live and be registered to vote in Pasco County.
For more information about the Pasco County Tourist Development Council, including members and the 2022 meeting schedule, visit bit.ly/PascoTDC.
