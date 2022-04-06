Pasco backs County Line Rd. widening
The Pasco County Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Citizens Advisory Committee has joined the Pasco County Commission in sending a letter of support for Hernando County’s efforts to expand County Line Road.
“Hernando County is taking the lead by applying for competitive discretionary funds through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program,” the MPO said. “The Pasco County Board of County Commissioners approved, and signed, a letter expressing their support of this project.”
The letter from Pasco Commission Chairman Kathryn Starkey to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Pasco would commit $2.12 million to the project, 10% of total project costs, the same financial commitment Hernando County is making, for a 20% local match.
In addition, Pasco would cooperate with Hernando in right-of-way acquisition for the parts of the road in Pasco County, the letter said.
In both counties, expansion of County Line Road is very high on the list of road priorities.
New program encourages outdoor activity
The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources Department is hosting Pasco Outdoor Adventures, a family-friendly program for all ages.
According to a press release, the program offers “outdoor recreation in a no-pressure setting.” Participants can try an activity without buying any equipment because the county provides it.
Pasco Outdoor Adventures include youth, adult and family programs; inclusive and adaptive programming; outdoor sensory events; and day, weekend and weeklong camps.
Activities include archery, arts and crafts, camping, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, nature photography, and more.
Individual activities cost anywhere from $3 to $60. For more information, visit bit.ly/3It7MMd.
Hernando district, PHSC get workforce grants
The Hernando County School District will get more than $1.17 million and the Pasco-Hernando State College will get nearly $957,000 in grant money from the state to expand registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs.
Nine other colleges also received Expansion of Registered Apprenticeship and Pre-apprenticeship (ERAP) grants, for a total of $10.5 million, which offer funds to state colleges and technical colleges to start or expand registered apprenticeship and/or pre-apprenticeship programs.
Existing programs that will benefit from the ERAP grant have showcased their existing programs and recommended expansion options by starting with new high-demand and middle- to high-wage apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship programs. Proposed occupations include electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, electric vehicle and diesel mechanics, low-voltage telecommunications, construction and design, radiology and magnetic resonance imaging, teaching and culinary.
Deadline set to request vote-by-mail ballots
Brian E. Corley, Supervisor of Elections of Pasco County, said the last day for the elections' office to receive requests for vote-by-mail ballots for the municipal elections is Saturday, April 2, by 5 p.m. Request a ballot online at PascoVotes.gov or call 800-851-8754.
Ballots will still be available for pickup over the counter at the three supervisor's offices until 5 p.m. Monday, April 11. Voters wishing to pick up ballots on behalf of someone will need a written request from the voter designating them as the person authorized to carry out the ballot. The designee will be asked to provide a photo ID and to complete an affidavit before releasing the ballot to them.
Florida statutes do not allow for vote-by-mail ballots to be picked up in the supervisor's office on the day of the election unless an emergency precludes the voter from going to their assigned polling place. An affidavit affirming the facts of the emergency will be required.
All voted ballots must be physically in the elections office by 7 p.m. Election Day, April 12, including ballots being delivered by the Postal Service. Voted ballots may not be turned in at the polls on Election Day.
Voters can check the status of their vote-by-mail ballot at https://pascovotes.ballottrax.net/voter/.
Corley also announced a temporary change in a polling location in effect only for the April 12 municipal election: All New Port Richey voters in precincts 25 and 50 will vote at the New Port Richey Recreation Center at 6630 Van Buren St., New Port Richey.
Voters within the cities of Dade City, Port Richey and the town of St. Leo will vote at their regularly assigned polling places:
• Dade City – First Baptist Church, 37511 Church Avenue, Dade City
• Port Richey — Port Richey City Hall, 6333 Ridge Road, Port Richey
• St. Leo — St. Leo Town Hall, 34544 State Road 52, St. Leo
Voters who live within the precincts with changes were notified by mail at the address on file with the elections' office. If your voter registration record is not up-to-date, you may not have received this notification.
Address changes within the county can be submitted to the elections' office by telephone at 1-800-851-8754, online at PascoVotes.gov or by written notice to PO Box 300, Dade City, Florida 33526.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.