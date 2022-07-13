Hospital picks new operations director
NEW PORT RICHEY — Nick Carideo recently was named director of operations for Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Carideo has been with BayCare for almost seven years with the last three at Morton Plant North Bay, where most recently he has been serving as the manager of business operations.
“I am pleased to have Nick in this new role on our team,” said hospital president Brandon May. “His knowledge of our hospital and rapport with our team combined with his experience in various roles at BayCare have given him invaluable exposure to project management, process enhancement and data analysis have allowed for a seamless transition.”
As manager of business operations, Carideo has supervised construction projects, supported ancillary departments, and championed hospital emergency management, environment of care/life safety, and the hospital’s efforts to establish an accredited bariatrics program.
In his new role, he will be more involved in strategic discussions and execution, physician alignment efforts, and community leadership
“I am excited for this new opportunity in a familiar place with a fantastic team,” Carideo said. “Whether on the business side or the patient-facing side of our hospital, we are all committed to serving the healthcare needs of our community with excellence.”
Carideo holds a bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s degree in health care administration.
Pasco man claims $1M Lotto prize
TALLAHASSEE — Howard Creps, 40, of Land O’ Lakes, has claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Creps purchased his winning ticket from Land O’ Lakes BP, 4109 Land O’ Lakes Blvd. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game.
Back-to-school drive underway
Elite DNA Therapy Services, a comprehensive behavioral and mental health care provider, is hosting a back-to-school supplies drive throughout July that will help area students and schools across the state prepare for the start of the new school year.
Through Friday, July 29, Elite DNA is collecting school supplies at more than 20 locations statewide and is calling on the community for support through donations of popular classroom items, including notebooks, college and wide-ruled paper, pocket folders, binders, pens, No. 2 and colored pencils, pink erasers, highlighters, pencil boxes, student scissors, glue sticks, wired headphones, sanitizing wipes and more. Cash donations are also accepted for supplies to be purchased by Elite DNA staff.
On Florida’s west central coast, the drive will benefit students in schools across Sarasota, Hillsborough, Polk and Hernando counties. The community is invited to drop off donations of school supplies at any Elite DNA location between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.
Elite DNA locations across the west central coast include:
• Brooksville: 11349 Cortez Blvd., 352-616-7600
• New Port Richey: 7623 Little Road, Suite 300B, 727-910-5990
• Wesley Chapel: 5825 Argerian Drive, Suite 101, 813-723-2700
For more information and additional drop-off locations across the state, visit EliteDNA.us.
PHSC plans for 50th anniversary
Pasco-Hernando State College will celebrate 50 years of service to the district with free community celebrations, a speaker series featuring notable presenters and many other events and initiatives. The college’s golden anniversary year officially begins this month and will conclude June 30, 2023.
The first of five campus-based community anniversary celebrations will be presented at the East Campus on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 36727 Blanton Road, Dade City.
The event, held during Hispanic Heritage Month, will feature the flavors and sounds of Latin culture and guest speakers will explore local history and Hispanic culture. Free entertainment, family activities, food, campus tours and demonstrations will be included and application fees to PHSC will be waived for prospective students attending the event.
Similar uniquely themed campus celebrations will be hosted at the Brooksville, New Port Richey, and Spring Hill locations and the Porter Campus at Wiregrass Ranch throughout the anniversary year.
PHSC’s popular #ItTakesUs speaker series returns this fall in a special anniversary year series of high-powered presenters exploring topics related to social justice, black history, women’s history, recidivism, social media, and mental health. The series, free and open to all, will feature presentations both in-person and online throughout the anniversary year. Details on speakers will be announced in August.
More details on anniversary year events and activities will be posted soon at phsc.edu/history.
Sample ballots now online
Sample ballots for the upcoming Aug. 23 primary election are now available online at PascoVotes.gov, and will be mailed to Pasco County voters on July 28.
Voters are encouraged to look over their sample ballot and familiarize themselves with the candidates and issues before going to the polls. In order to expedite the voting process, voters should take their completed sample ballots with them when early voting or on Election Day.
To view sample ballots on-line, voters should know their precinct and party of registration.
The direct link to sample ballots is https://www.pascovotes.gov/Elections/Sample-Ballots.
The Precinct Finder option is available to voters who are unsure of their precinct number at www.pascovotes.gov/Precincts/Precinct-Finder.
If your voter registration is not up to date with a current address you will not receive your sample ballot in the mail. Sample ballots are mailed to the address of record on file. To update your address call 800-851-8754 or go online https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home.
Oldest brokerage acquired
Tim Diesel, owner of Diesel Commercial Group and Platinum Title Services and an author, has acquired a 98-year-old landmark business in Pasco County from Greg and Cynthia Armstrong. The official announcement was made at Johnny Brusco’s in New Port Richey on June 29.
The move to acquire the oldest real estate brokerage in Florida first started in January 2022 when a mutual friend reconnected the former colleagues, Diesel and Armstrong, knowing Diesel was looking to establish strong community roots through acquisitions in the Pinellas and Pasco county areas. The process took 5 months, and the deal was signed May 17.
“I was looking to expand the title side of my business portfolio throughout Florida when I was presented with an opportunity to purchase an iconic real estate business in Pasco County,” said Diesel. “I was pleasantly surprised a business venture of this significance was available. It is an honor to be selected and trusted with such a historic part of Pasco County history.”
Trinity native graduates from academy
Austin Mitchell Jerome of Trinity graduated cum laude from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U. S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.
The academy welcomed Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as the commencement speaker. Buttigieg told the graduates, “This academy, which trains and educates the majority of our Strategic Sealift Officers, is vital to our national security. And the academy, and your service as mariners, SSO’s, and members of the armed forces, might well be as important as ever in our history.”
