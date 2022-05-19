The Florida’s Sports Coast annual awards dinner was held in front of a sold-out crowd of 200 people at the Hyatt Place Wesley Chapel on May 5. Above, Pasco County Commissioner Mike Moore presents the Tourist Development Council Chairman’s Choice Award to Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson (center) along with Experience Florida’s Sports Coast Director Adam Thomas. Thaddeus Bullard (a.k.a. WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil) was the keynote speaker. Other award winners were Lodging Partner of the Year: Lisa Moore of the Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton Inn; Attraction Partner of the Year: AdventHealth Center Ice; Tourism Ambassador of the Year: The Shops at Wiregrass; and Tourism Legacy Award: Cap. Wendy Longman of Windsong Charters and Boat Rentals.