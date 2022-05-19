Jobs panel has openings
Pasco County’s Jobs and Economic Opportunities Committee is looking for new volunteer members to participate in the committee that oversees the use of the Jobs and Economic Opportunities Trust Fund portion of Penny for Pasco.
Responsibilities of JEOC members include ensuring Penny for Pasco spending meets the requirements to promote projects creating new jobs and economic growth. The committee consists of nine members, appointed by the Board of County Commissioners, representing diverse knowledge and expertise from each of the following areas: finance/banking, agriculture, real estate, manufacturing and other private industries.
Applications are being accepted online through June 9 at bit.ly/AdvisoryBoardApp.
The committee meets, at minimum, on a quarterly basis and presents annual updates to the BCC. Selected members will serve a one or two-year term, depending upon industry.
Pasco County voters first passed the Penny for Pasco local government infrastructure surtax in 2004 to pay for county, city and school district improvements. The Jobs and Economic Opportunities Trust Fund, adopted in 2015, is estimated to generate over $60 million in revenue to be used for target industry job creation and economic development projects designed to improve the local economy.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/45npvf6y.
Celebrate seniors at open house
LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco County is celebrating the older adults in the community during Older Americans Month: “Age My Way!”
Pasco County Senior Services invites you to the Land O’ Lakes Senior Center Open House on Friday, May 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The center is at 6801 Wisteria Loop in Land O’ Lakes.
Participating organizations include Pasco County Animal Services, Recycling & Libraries, Gulfside Hospice, the Disability Achievement Center, SHINE, the Florida Department of Health — Pasco County, Simply Healthcare, and Gulf Coast Jewish Family & Community Services.
Food and entertainment will be available. For more information, call 813-929-1200.
Groups to distribute food
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Pasco County NAACP and Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay for a free community food distribution.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Lacoochee, 38724 Mudcat Grant Blvd., Dade City, on Thursday, May 26. It’s first come first served, so come out early.
Tax collector’s offices close for weekend
Due to state scheduled technology upgrades in Tallahassee, all Pasco County Tax Collector’s offices will be closed from 5 p.m. Friday, May 20, through 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 23.
The two locations normally open on Saturdays in Pasco County are the Gulf Harbors office, 4720 U.S. 19, New Port Richey, and the Wesley Chapel office, 4610 Pet Lane-C101, Lutz. Online services over the weekend will be impacted as well.
“We regret any inconvenience this state-level upgrade may cause during the weekend of May 20-23,” said Tax Collector Mike Fasano. “However, we expect all services to be back online when we reopen on Monday, May 23, at 8:30 a.m.”
For more information about the upgrade and/or office closure, contact the centralized Call Center at 727-847-8032, 813-235-6076 or 352-521-4338.
Bayonet Point Hospital recognized
HUDSON — HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital ranks No. 3 in Florida for cardiac surgery, according to a new analysis released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians, and health systems.
For the state ranking analysis, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide, focusing on eight key specialties across a mix of chronic, urgent, and planned clinical areas.
“Being recognized as a top cardiac surgery hospital in Florida is a huge honor for our team at Bayonet Point Hospital,” said Gina Temple, the hospital’s chief executive. “I’m extremely proud of our cardiac surgical team, and all of our caregivers who support our multiple cardiac programs.”
Bilirakis touts bipartisanship
WASHINGTON, D.C. — For the fourth year in a row, U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis has been ranked as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress, according to the Bipartisan Index rankings from the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School.
With an overall ranking of 27th out of 435 members of Congress, Bilirakis led the Florida congressional delegation with the highest score for bipartisanship. Bilirakis also recently earned a 100% score from Heritage Action for his conservative record in Congress.
“Fundamentally, I believe most Americans want their elected officials to work together to do what’s right for our country,” Bilirakis said. “They expect their leaders to have courage of conviction, but have also grown weary of the grandstanding and petty bickering that too often characterizes contemporary politics. They want results.”
