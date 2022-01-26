Free food distribution set for Jan. 27
The Pasco Sheriff's Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Bread of Life Worship Center, Moore-Mickens Educational & Vocational Center and the East Pasco NAACP for a free community food distribution event.
The event will be at the 9 a.m. at the Moore-Mickens Educational Center.
It's first come first served, so people should come out early.
Family fun festival to be held Feb. 5
Pasco-Hernando State College will host a free Family Fun Festival and Health Fair at the college’s New Port Richey campus, 10230 Ridge Road, on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m.
Festivities will include music, food, campus tours, children’s activities, crafts, games, prizes and giveaways. Information on PHSC programs, financial aid, scholarships, student activities and athletics will be provided; and application fees for college admission will be waived for prospective students in attendance. Students under age 18 interested in applying at PHSC must be present along with a parent or guardian.
The free event, sponsored by the Musunuru Family, will be hosted to recognize Pasco County’s Rao Musunuru, M.D., Day, established on Feb. 1, 2014, by the Pasco County Commission.
Register to attend the event at https://phsc.edu/about/events/campus/family-fun-festival-and-health-fair.
Organizations providing health care, mental health services, diet and fitness programs or any service related to community wellness are invited to reserve a free table at the event’s Health Fair at https://phsc.edu/about/events/deadline/vendor-deadline-family-fun-festival-and-health-fair.
Orchestra to present ‘Shades of Blue’
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Richey Community Orchestra will present “Shades of Blue” on Sunday, Feb. 13, 3 p.m., at the River Ridge Center for the Performing Arts, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey.
Tickets are $18 a person. Visit www.richeycommunityorchestra.com.
Blue is the theme for this colorful concert featuring Gershwin’s great classic “Rhapsody in Blue.” This show will have lots of your favorite “blue” tunes including “Serenade in Blue,” “St. Louis Blues,” “Blue Tango” and even the “Blue Danube Waltz.” Popular trumpet virtuoso Charly Raymond joins the RCO with renditions of Harry James’ “Trumpet Blues and Cantabile,” Clyde McCoy’s “Sugar Blues,” and many more.
Professional classical pianist Jeffrey Chodil will be featured in Gershwin’s famous “Rhapsody in Blue.” He has performed in Italy, Austria, Brazil and across the United States. Chodil is a popular accompanist, teacher, composer and arranger.
The Richey Community Orchestra, a 50-piece orchestra, has a membership of both professional and amateur musicians and is conducted by Stephen P. Brown. A two-time Global Music Awards Winner, Brown is a British-American conductor and composer who has brought good music to life over 35 years performing on four continents. He has been named one of the most engaging conductors of our modern age and is a recipient of the Ricordi Conducting Prize and winner of the Alan J. Kirby Choral Conducting Prize.
Registration open for children’s fishing tournament
NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County has opened registration for the 31st annual Anclote Kids Fishing Tournament.
The event is open to children age 5 through 14 with registration capped at 75 participants. Registration is required and the cost is $3 per child. To register visit: https://secure.rec1.com/FL/pasco-county-fl/catalog and click on the passive park activities site.
The fishing tournament is Feb. 19 at the Anclote Gulf Park Pier at 2305 Baillies Bluff Road, Holiday.
Check-in starts at 9 a.m. with fishing times running from 10 a.m. until noon.
Awards will be given for longest fish and most fish caught. Children must bring their own fishing gear and be accompanied by an adult. Participants will have to bait, cast and reel in their own fish. Some bait will be provided.
For more information, call 727-942-7439.
Richey Suncoast Theatre to stage ‘Little Women: The Musical’
NEW PORT RICHEY — “Little Women: The Musical” will be presented Friday through Sunday, Feb. 25-27, at Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey.
Tickets are $25. For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
Based on Louisa May Alcott's American classic, this Civil War story of love and family stands the test of time.
Produced nationally and internationally, “Little Women” has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. The original production starred the unparalleled Sutton Foster, who received Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations for her performance.
Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, “Little Women” follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested — her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.
Morton Plant offering virtual grief support
The Morton Plant Mease Spiritual Care department is continuing to offer its Grief Matters Community Forums, with the next series beginning in February.
The free, online educational sessions address topics central to the grief experience and has been attended by those who are grieving as well as those hoping to provide support to a grieving friend or loved one.
Each forum is offered at 6:30 p.m. on a Tuesday and repeated at noon the following day. The schedule is:
• Tuesday, Feb. 15, and Wednesday, Feb. 16 — The forum will focus on the types of grief, the grief timeline and the personal ways individuals experience grief.
• Tuesday, March 1, and Wednesday, March 2 — This session will address the wide range of emotions that come with grief, as well as the physical, emotional and spiritual consequences. Participants will learn helpful coping strategies.
• Tuesday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 16 — Those who have experienced grief will share what has been helpful, as well as somethings that have not.
• Tuesday, March 29, and Wednesday, March 30 — This session addresses secondary losses and the need to understand that death can bring about the loss of relationships, dreams, hopes, finances and more.
Advanced registration is required. Participants may register for a single session or the series. To register, visit BayCare Grief Matters Community Forums-Winter 2022 (office.com). For more information, email mpmbereavement@baycare.org or call 727-462-7995.
Someone from the Spiritual Care team is available to provide technical support to anyone who may need assistance to join the virtual group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.