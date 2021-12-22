Pasco offices to close for Christmas
Pasco Board of County Commissioners offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas, and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27.
Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources offices, recreation complexes and community centers will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25; however, parks and beaches will remain open to the public from dawn to dusk.
GoPasco County Public Transportation will be open Friday, Dec. 24; however, bus services will end between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Refer to GoPasco’s Rider Alerts webpage at www.gopasco.com/rider-alerts for details. GoPasco will be closed, and bus services will not run, on Saturday, Dec. 25.
All Pasco County libraries will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, and will reopen Monday, Dec. 27.
The five Pasco County Tax Collector Offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25 and will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, for normal business.
Additionally, the offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Offices will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
The Pasco County Animal Services administration office, Adoption Center, Intake/Reclaim Shelter and Field Services will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25. An Animal Control Officer will be available for emergencies only.
The Pasco County Resource Recovery Facility, West Pasco Class III and the East Pasco Transfer Station will be closed to the public Friday, Dec. 24; however, they’ll be open to Pasco County licensed commercial haulers. They’ll be closed to the public and Pasco County licensed commercial haulers on Saturday, Dec. 25.
Sheriff’s Office unveils news website
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new website to provide news to the community.
The site, News.PascoSheriff.com, promises to share breaking news, and residents can sign up for emailed news updates.
The Sheriff’s Office will continue to use its social media platforms.
Friendly Kia gift helps Knights reach coat goal
NEW PORT RICHEY — Our Lady Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus Council 11680 received a leadership gift from Friendly Kia which helped the Knights reach their goal of securing 648 warm winter jackets for local needy elementary school students.
Making the check presentation to Tim Couzins, chair of Coats for Kids, was John Gilliss, president of Friendly Kia. This was the second year in a row that the Knights of Columbus raised money to secure winter jackets. Last year they were able to distribute 432 jackets.
“The need for winter jackets for needy students in West Pasco County continues to be a priority, according to school and social service agency personnel,” Couzins said, “and as long as it is, we will continue to try and meet this need.”
Hudson student named to Dean’s List
Heather McCormick of Hudson has been named to the fall semester Dean’s List at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, Wis. She is majoring in Cancer Information Management, the college said.
The Dean's List is made up of students enrolled in associate degree and technical diploma programs who have completed six or more credits during the semester and earned a grade point average of 3.0 or higher for the semester.
RAP House seeks donations
TRINITY — The RAP (Runaway Alternative Project) is seeking donations of cash and gift cards for the youths in its shelter.
This is the 13th annual Christmas for the shelter for kids 10 to 17 years old. The shelter is under Youth & Family Alternatives and is a safe place shelter for kids removed from unsafe homes and foster kids waiting to be placed, and even provides respite care for families that just need "a break" and gives them the opportunity for one-to-one and family counseling.
For more information, contact Angel L. Cook, 1817 Cypress Brook Dr. Suite 105, Trinity, FL 34655; or call 727-376-8000 or 727-457-4849; or email angel@leadersinsuranceagency.com.
