SHADY HILLS — A Pasco County woman, her boyfriend, three of her four sons and the dog escaped from a fire from an old mobile home on Thursday, March 24, but they lost nearly everything else.
Christy Wallace is a hard-working person with a job at an auto parts store, said her mother, Elsa Chandler, and the community has been stepping up to help, but they need a place to live together.
Their home was a 70-year-old trailer on a five-acre lot. Wallace’s grandmother lives in a house on the property and Wallace lived in one of three rentals. For the time being, she is living at her boyfriend’s parents’ house.
The boys – Alexander, 16; Jonathan, 14; and Noah Chandler, 12 – are with their father. Their brother, Cristiano, 17, was with his father the night of the fire.
The fire started when they were trying to recharge a vape pen with an extension cord, and the cord overheated, Chandler said.
“They had an overwhelming donation of clothing and stuff,” Chandler said, “but you can only have so many where you’re at, so what we’re trying to do is get a Dumpster and a bulldozer and clean up and demo, and get her another place.”
The Red Cross has been in contact with them and gave them some help.
“The firetrucks were still there and the Red Cross was on the phone with her,” Chandler said. “They sent her some money for essentials and then they gave her numbers to call.”
Chandler has been helping her daughter; every time the daughter talks about it, though, she starts to cry.
“Everybody made it out safely, including the dog. The snakes lived, the lizards lived; the fish didn’t quite make it,” Chandler said.
She’s been asking around about finding a camper to put on the property so the kids can be together, and they also could use some donations. There’s a GoFundMe page at that so far has raised about $4,700.
They may have lost just about everything, Chandler said, but they want to be back together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.