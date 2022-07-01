TALLAHASSEE – Howard Creps, 40, of Land O’ Lakes, has claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
Creps purchased his winning ticket from Land O’ Lakes BP, 4109 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., in Land O’ Lakes. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.
Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in fiscal year 2020-21.
