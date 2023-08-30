Pasco lifts all evacuation orders, shelters closed

As flooding subsides west of U.S. 19 in Pasco County and rescue missions wrap up, all evacuation orders have been lifted in Pasco County.
Pasco Fire Rescue carried out 85 rescue missions, saving at least 150 people from 9 to 90 years old from floodwaters, according to a press release.
All Pasco shelters are closed, except for the Fasano Regional Hurricane Center in Hudson which is open to special needs and displaced residents only.
About 350 people stayed in Pasco shelters, with 170 pets.
Report any damage to your home directly to assessment teams by visiting mypas.co/ReportDamage.
Pasco County Government services will resume Thursday and Animal Services will reopen Friday.
GoPasco County Public Transportation services will resume Thursday, except in some areas west of U.S. 19. Rides will be free Thursday; regular fares will resume Friday. GoPasco provided rides to shelters for about 180 people.
