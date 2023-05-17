Who has the best library in the state of Florida? Pasco County, that’s who.
The Florida Library Association named Pasco County Libraries the 2023 Library of the Year, and representatives were on hand May 12 to pick up the award in Daytona Beach.
Pasco was selected from among all libraries in the state, including academic libraries, for “outstanding service to the community.”
Criteria for the award are creativity and/or innovation in programming, expansion or enhancement of service to all constituencies in the community, and leadership — i.e., implementing programs that other libraries can adopt.
Pasco County not only excelled in all areas but does so on a budget, Jordan Miltner, digital media coordinator for Pasco Libraries, told the Suncoast News. Pasco spends a little over $13 per capita as opposed to the statewide average of around $26. The libraries also have a high rate of utilization by the community.
“They really are for everybody,” Miltner said. “No matter what your age or station in life, you can come in and use the library.”
Aside from the usual — loans of books and CDs, story times for kids, study and meeting rooms — the libraries offer a host of programs and resources many Pasco residents don’t even know about.
These include innovative “makerspaces,” where residents can, free of charge, receive materials, tools, instructions and professional guidance in a host of activities. These include the state-of-the-art recording Studio H in Hudson, a professional theatre at Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center, to painting, woodworking, gardening and more. A Mobile Makerspace brings the creativity to schools, festivals and other community gatherings.
One underutilized resource, Miltner said, is the libraries’ large collection of databases, on everything from genealogy to having a celebrity read a story to a child. In particular, she said, small businesses can utilize databases to research area demographics — everything you would need to know about your customer base. Using commercial ones can be expensive, she said, but Pasco Libraries patrons can walk right in and find everything they need at their fingertips.
“We have programs for businesses, for families with children, for teens, for parents, for seniors,” Miltner said.
“We found that customers wanted programs they could attend as a family,” she said, “so instead of, say, just having something for teens, we will have a movie night or entertainment that the whole family can attend.” She said the libraries’ collections, as well as programs, are driven by expressed community needs, which can change over time.
The system also offers technical services — if a first-time user is baffled by their smartphone, they can book time with a tech who will teach them how to use it. Or a host of other confounding technologies.
Or, on the nontechnical side, a staffer will be happy to help you, for example, track down a book you remember reading as a child and now want to read to your own children.
“We’re good at tracking things down,” she said.
In fact, Miltner stressed, it is the libraries’ staff — librarians, customer service staff and others — who make Pasco County Libraries No. 1 in the state: hardworking, knowledgeable, and dedicated to ensuring that every resident of Pasco County gets all the benefits of belonging to Florida’s Library of the Year.
