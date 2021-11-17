Pasco County Libraries is offering a moving adventure with the new Mobile Makerspace, a custom-designed van for on-the-go programs featuring the same offerings at existing makerspaces in library branches. Check out offerings at the kick-off event.
The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, at the Regency Park Library, 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey, in the north parking lot.
Funding for the Mobile Makerspace was provided by the Services and Technology Act grant. The van is equipped with supplies for activities including gardening, woodworking, robotic coding, playing musical instruments, cooking and more.
For more information about Pasco County Libraries, including the library catalog, e-content, programs, events and links to all Pasco County Library branches, visit PascoLibraries.org.
