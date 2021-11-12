Pasco leaders discuss coastal improvements, boat ramps at workshop

ODESSA — Better boater access to the Gulf of Mexico, a more diverse, interconnected transportation network and updated rules for more attractive communities were each on the wish lists of Pasco County leaders when they met this week.
Officials from the Pasco County Commission and city leaders from New Port Richey and Port Richey discussed topics of mutual interest, including making the most of West Pasco’s coastal areas and finding ways to connect communities with amenities including expanded golf cart access and new public transportation options.
County commissioners were especially interested in plans by the city of Port Richey to develop its waterfront. City Council is awaiting a detailed development proposal for the area, which has been dubbed Cotee River Landing. City manager John Dudte explained that the city has bought up a couple of small home lots which will be used in the plan, and that some local businesses are considering development or redevelopment plans that have not yet come to the city for approval.
Pasco commissioner Kathryn Starkey said she had heard rumors about the city reducing water access. Dudte explained that the council briefly discussed the idea of closing the city’s only boat ramp at Nick’s Park. The concept plan under development will come with versions both with and without the ramp for City Council to consider, he said.
County Commissioner Mike Moore said that the county is planning additional access to the Anclote River because of the interest of boaters looking for a place to launch. Nick’s Park in Port Richey is part of that network. Moore, the chairman of the county’s Tourist Development Council, said that closing that ramp in Port Richey would be a bad idea, especially since tourism money is used to promote the city.
“Taking away that access I think would be detrimental to not only your city but county tourism as a whole,” Moore said, adding that might make him more reluctant to see tourist tax money spent there. “I think it would be a very, very bad idea to take that boat ramp out.”
Starkey said she is asking for $1.8 million in the next state legislative session for two new boat ramps and 100 new boat trailer parking spots at Anclote River Park.
New Port Richey City Council member Peter Altman said that there may also be some opportunities to see development on the southern side of the Cotee River and that could provide “a great opportunity for us all to work together.”
Starkey agreed.“We all consider that a very special place in the county, and we all want to do well and really elevate the west side of the county,” she said.
Pasco officials also discussed the planned underpass development beneath U.S. 19 which would allow connection between Port Richey and New Port Richey and potentially provide a new way for golf carts to travel from one side of U.S. 19 to the other. Starkey said she’s had numerous discussions with the state Department of Transportation about allowing golf carts in crosswalks on U.S. 19 and has been told that crossing state highways was not allowed due to the high liability.
County and city officials agreed it was worth talking to state lawmakers to see if they could adjust rules to allow more access to golf carts. New Port Richey Mayor Rob Marlowe said that regardless of the prohibition, a week doesn’t go by in which he doesn’t see a golf cart crossing 19 at Grand Boulevard, Main Street or Marine Parkway. He said it was time for the rules to reflect that reality.
Another new transportation system getting attention was shuttle buses. New Port Richey expects delivery of its first shuttle later this month. It will be used to transport citizens and visitors from the city’s new parking garage at Main Street and U.S. 19 throughout the business district.
Dudte said that Port Richey was interested in seeing some similar service that could connect Port Richey with New Port Richey, but that he didn’t want to be in the transit business.
There was also discussion about the cities looking at ordinance changes the county is considering to curb panhandling on the streets, signage and used car lot standards that might clean up some of the commercial districts and a task force that Starkey said is in the works to tackle a variety of issues for the county.
Altman said he was happy to see discussion about the various entities working together and he hoped to see a financial focus on making improvements on the west side of the county “focusing on the coast as well as the sports coast,” he said, referencing the county tourism focus on sporting venues and events.
County and city dredging projects were also mentioned. Dudte said that he checks in every two weeks with officials from the U.S. Treasury who oversee the Restore Act monies that pay for such projects, but hears no updates. County Commissioner Jack Mariano said that several county dredging projects have also seen delays.
Mariano also called out Port Richey for only sending their city manager to the meeting with no council member attending. All five county commissioners and all five New Port Richey City Council members attended, as did city manager Debbie Manns.
“It’s kind of insulting that we spend all of this time trying to work together with the city and we think the city has tremendous potential but to not have anyone show up, it’s pretty disappointing,” Mariano said.
Mariano’s daughter, State Representative Amber Mariano, pushed to dissolve the city of Port Richey three years ago, when former Mayor Dale Massad fired on SWAT officers conducting a raid on his home in 2019. Massad received a three-year prison sentence earlier this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.