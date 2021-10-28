NEW PORT RICHEY — The City Council received some good news last week when at its regular meeting, a club presented a check to the police department.
The Pasco Florida Kennel Club presented a $9,500 check to the city to use toward the purchase of a new K-9 Unit. Jeanne St. John, treasurer of the Kennel Club, said the club formed in 1979 as a not-for-profit to promote responsible dog ownership, responsible breeding, health, training, sportsmanship, and education.
“Every year we give back to the community,” St. John said. “We know this dog will be a great asset to the New Port Richey police department.”
The check will help the department to bring the unit up to three dogs, with Police Chief Kim Bogart saying he would ideally like one for each shift, or four.
K-9 Units are members of the patrol division, which are led by sergeants and corporals. A patrol squad will respond to urgent calls for service and emergencies any day of the year at all hours.
In a short report of the department’s accomplishments and goals, Bogart said officers have made over 800 arrests this year, 253 of which resulted in 381 drug charges. A major challenge the department has faced so far this year is seeing a few resignations, terminations, retirements, and officers promoted to other positions.
These changes within the department have left a hole in specialty roles, such as getting a boat on the water — the department is limited as to who is qualified to do that. Bogart said his goal is to identify a school to get officers properly trained to safely operate boats on the river, in addition to other training opportunities for officers in radar and laser speed detection, where previously training was not being offered anywhere in the state last year. Bogart is also hoping to train bicyclists, which will occupy up to one week of training. Yet the demand for officers is still pressing as the department still has some officers preparing to retire and others planning to go to other agencies.
New Port Richey was designated as a POW/MIA city by the Jefferson Barracks Museum. A representative of the museum shared story of soldier he met who was a POW from the 106th infantry division in WWII, who fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
The museum also donated “Never Forget,” a children’s book that explains why we remember prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action. During the reading of the proclamation, the museum representative shared that there are 81,674 MIA from all U.S. wars as of the printing of the proclamation. He added that businesses and homes are encouraged to fly POW/MIA flag when appropriate in conjunction with the U.S. flag.
