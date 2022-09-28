Pasco County Utilities is issuing a precautionary boil water notice for customers in the Beacon Square subdivision in Holiday, east side of Columbus Drive and west side of Rock Royal Drive between Moog Road and Beacon Square Drive.
The water distribution system in this area lost pressure today when a water main ruptured.
Water service has been restored; however, as a precautionary measure, all water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for at least one minute.
Icemakers should be turned off, and any ice made within the past 12 hours should be discarded.
The notice will be lifted when tests show the water is safe for drinking and cooking. A rescind notice will be posted at that time.
