NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County Community Development recently received recognition for its positive work in the public by the National Community Development Association for the second year in a row.
In August 2021, the Rosalie Rendu Residences opened as a means for permanent supportive housing for those in need. The project was in collaboration with St. Vincent de Paul CARES, which purchased the property. Through this development, PCCD was proclaimed the winner of the 2022 Audrey Nelson Community Development Achievement Award.
“It’s an honor, because we worked really hard over the past two years in housing so many of our homeless,” said Marcy Esbjerg, director of community development. “We set a goal and we reached that goal. Part of the way we were able to do this was also to bring on new units to house them. It’s reaching the goal along with everything we could do to make sure that our homeless in our county have a safe and decent place to live.”
St. Vincent de Paul CARES identified older multi-family units in New Port Richey that could be renovated, with the project totaling approximately $1 million. The project was made possible from the Community Development Block Grant and coronavirus funds allocated by the Pasco Board of County Commissioners, along with state funding and private donors.
A collaboration with The Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County’s Continuum of Care program helped to assess which individuals were eligible to move into the units.
The Rendu Residences feature 14 beds and eight units. Two units are efficiencies, similar to studio apartments, and six units are two-bedrooms. A majority of the individuals moving in are single and unattached, so through Continuum of Care, they are partnered with a roommate.
“It’s a brand-new initiative for Pasco County,” Esbjerg said. “Two adults will be sharing an apartment; they’ll have their own bedroom but share the living space.”
Esbjerg elaborated that by sharing apartments, she hopes roommates will encourage each other as they learn new skills like cooking and cleaning. Many of these adults have been living either in their car or outdoors, and they may be unused to the type of lifestyle that involves living in a space indoors. Those offered housing are not required to move out.
A permanent supportive housing coordinator will be on-site Monday through Friday. The coordinator will work with residents in need of mental health services and vocational rehabilitation so they can get back to work.
Plans for future units like the Rendu Residences are in the works, according to Esbjerg.
She added that the key is to show the community and elected officials that if the county provides housing to people who have been experiencing homelessness, it improves their lives and the community. Esbjerg said you see in general there are usually a decrease in 9-1-1 calls, a decrease in emergency room visits, and a decrease in fire and rescue services.
“All those things change in a community when people are safely housed,” Esbjerg said.
