Rural northwest Pasco County is horse country, so it’s not surprising that the Pasco Horsemens Association made its home there.
Located at 13215 Fivay Road, the riding rinks and facility are more important than ever for the equine-inclined. Fifty years ago, the miles of connected trails and wild woodlands riders enjoyed were the norm, but development changed that.
“It used to be there were a lot of places to ride around here,” said Gina Crawford, the PHA treasurer and a rider. “It’s so built up now, for a lot of people, the association is where they come to ride.”
The facility sits on about 9 acres, donated by a member in 1972. Rinks for various styles of riding competition were built, and with the addition of bleachers and restroom facilities, the site was soon the central gathering place for riders putting on shows for spectators. There are barrel racing, western pleasure and English riding arenas. There are obstacle courses and driving competitions, a class in which horses pull carriages, carts or wagons. The events are free to the public. Members of PHA pay $50 in annual dues. There are about 150 members.
Going into the summer season, the PHA will soon be staging nighttime events. They are very popular, and a great way to beat the heat, said Marie Whitney, event coordinator. Details and a calendar of events can be found at www.pascohorsemens.org or on the group’s Facebook page by searching its name.
Entry fees from events and competitions are used to help support the facility and also support the community. A favorite cause is supporting the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit. The association also supports a scholarship fund in the forensic sciences in memory of teen Maddie Moore, a PHA member who passed away in 2017. She was a River Ridge High student who planned to enter the field of forensics.
Crawford said everyone in the group is working hard now to revitalize the riding facility. The restrooms were renovated, new fencing and other upgrades have been made to make the facility more accommodating for events, including a planned Halloween festival this year.
“It can be a lot of work to keep up, and we survive on donations only,” she said, adding the PHA is always looking for volunteers.
She also reminds those living in the area that membership means access to the grounds all week. Sitting between Beacon Woods and Beacon Woods East, many residents of those communities are members.
“They don’t even have horses; they join so they have a place to come and walk their dogs,” Crawford said.
Jennifer Linn, a rider who has been a member of the PHA for 15 years, rides western pleasure and ranch, the later simulating chores a rider and horse typically perform on a cattle ranch.
“It’s wonderful,” she said of the PHA riding facility. “Nobody has anything like this anywhere around here.”
Lessons, cowboy clinics, safety and horse care are all part of the programs put on at the PHA facility. Riding farms from around the region bring their students to use the arenas.
Stella Fenner, a 10-year-old member and her mini pony Darling, hitched to a tiny carriage, compete in the driving class. She estimates her diminutive steed may only be about ¼ horsepower, but that she and her little pony do just fine.
“We walk, trot and do obstacles,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
