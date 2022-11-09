HUDSON — “It comes down to horses helping dogs,” said Toni Schuck during the Pasco Horseman’s Association’s recent “Back the Boo” benefit that raised funds for the Pasco County Sheriff Office’s K-9 charity. Schuck is a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was injured when she heroically planted her patrol car in front of a drunken driver, preventing them from injuring others. The charity helps pay for training, equipment, veterinary care, retirement care and other needs of the PCSO’s more than 40 dogs.
Most people who like horses like dogs, she said, and all the people in the association appreciate law enforcement and the special canines that often risk their lives to track down criminals, protect their human partners, detect bombs and more.
“We have a passion for our community and for the people (and nonhumans) who protect our community,” Schuck said.
To show its appreciation, the association joined with the sheriff’s K-9 handlers to put on a three-day combination of activities in which the public could meet the animals and watch both the K-9s and the horses strut their stuff. On Friday evening, Oct. 28, the public could, for $20 per person, meet and greet famous K-9s in law enforcement, including some who came from out of state for the event, at “A Night of Legends and Heroes” at Hudson First United Methodist Church.
Saturday was free family day at the equestrian club’s grounds in Bayonet Point, with games, hayrides and other activities to entertain the kiddoes. Then, after a procession that included volunteers with the Pasco Sheriff’s Mounted Posse, the public got to see the K-9s in action as their handlers put them through their paces.
Sunday morning equestrians of all levels with horses of all breeds took part in an Obstacle Challenge. Riders paid $50 to enter, won monetary prizes based on their scores, and as with other funds raised, the remaining money was split between the Horseman’s Association and the K-9 charity.
“Everybody we spoke to said they had a great time,” Schuck said.
