The River Ridge High School Class of 2021 celebrated its graduation at the Jim Valentine Sports Complex football stadium on the morning of June 3. All photos are credited to River Ridge High's Mike Carlson.
The majority of Pasco County high school graduations took place from June 2-5. Seasonal summer rains caused a delay or two, but all graduates were able to receive diplomas in front of friends, family and school staff.
While certain pandemic-related precautions were still taken during ceremonies, Pasco County Schools loosened restrictions on May 26, the day of the district’s first graduation event. Prior to the protocol change, graduates were limited to only four guests each.
