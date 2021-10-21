Pasco-Hernando State College will hold a fun run Sunday, Nov. 7, at 8 a.m. at the college’s New Port Richey campus.
“Exercise can significantly improve health at any age,” said Dr. Rao Musunuru, a nationally recognized cardiologist and vice chair of PHSC’s District Board of Trustees, in a news release. “That’s the good news. However, the increasingly sedentary lives of children have led to a dramatic rise in childhood obesity and potential lifelong health issues.”
He is sponsoring Pasco-Hernando State College’s annual 5K Run with the Bobcats and one-mile Bobcat Trot.
The 5K race begins at 8 a.m., followed by the Bobcat Trot at 8:10 a.m. A brief ribbon-cutting ceremony will dedicate the newly completed Mrs. Prameela Musunuru Health and Wellness Trail in honor of Musunuru’s wife. The paved, wheelchair accessible path rims the campus’ tree-lined perimeter road, also to be dedicated as the Rao Musunuru, M.D., Circle Boulevard. All walkers and runners are welcome to participate in either race, regardless of fitness levels.
PHSC’s Cross Country team will benefit from proceeds, with the 5K and Bobcat Trot registration fees beginning at $25 and $10 respectively. Children ages 12 and younger can participate in the Bobcat Trot at no charge. Middle and high school students, as well as PHSC faculty, staff, and students, can register for the “5K Run with the Bobcats” at the discounted rate of $15.
All registered participants will receive medals, T-shirts and PHSC swag. Refreshments will be available at no charge. For more information and registration, visit phsc.edu/about/events/campus/run-bobcats-5k-and-one-mile-bobcat-trot or contact Cross Country Coach Jacki Wachtel for additional details or a paper registration form at wachtej@phsc.edu. Event-day T-shirts will be available for those who register by the deadline of Nov. 4.
“Dr. Musunuru’s passion for promoting health and wellness is evident in the thousands of heart patients he has saved over his 40-year career in Pasco County,” said PHSC President Timothy L. Beard. “The health and fitness trail, the cardio and physical fitness centers and his many generous contributions to the College and PHSC Foundation have benefited generations of students.”
