Come the fall term at Pasco-Hernando State College, students will be able to attend classes in the new Instructional Performing Arts Center at the Wesley Chapel campus.
Lauren Baker Murray has been hired as the center’s inaugural executive director and said she is excited to share her goals for the upcoming school year. Murray’s educational experience includes a bachelor of music education from Stetson University, a master of music from Yale University, and a doctor of musical arts from the University of North Texas. Professionally, she has served as the music chair at the Patel Conservatory at the Straz Center in Tampa. Her resume includes more than 20 years of administrative and academic experience.
“It’s an amazing addition to an educational institution because you’re giving students real-world, real-life practical experience in the performing arts,” Murray said. “They’ll have the opportunity to work with our guest artists, who will do master classes for our students, and they’ll do performances for the benefit of our students, as well as the community.”
The Instructional Performing Arts Center is an approximately 36,000-square-foot building featuring three dedicated large studio spaces for dance, drama, and music; a video production studio; two state-of-the-art computer labs with Mac and PC computers; and a theatre that can seat up to 444 people. Through classes, students will get to be fully immersed in the performing arts through learning the technical aspects of it, such as working the lights, the sound, building sets or props, planning costumes and whatever else may be needed for performances.
A lot of times, Murray said colleges have a shared performing arts space that needs to be reserved. A school may have a department of music or theatre, and as funds come in, the school will build a performing arts center that serves as a hub for the whole campus. PHSC chose to do the opposite by creating a program after the center was built.
“I’m so impressed with the amount of work that they did to bring this building here,” Murray said. “I can’t underline how incredibly special it is to have a group of people that have decided that the performing arts are important, and offering the arts to our students and our community means enough to build this gorgeous space. That’s becoming to be less and less where we’re getting these buildings being built for the arts because it’s just so expensive. Taking that leap and saying, hey, this is important, I think that says a lot about the people here at PHSC and how important it is for the students to have a diverse learning environment.”
In the coming months, Murray will have a hand in the hiring process for the performing arts center and will work toward developing a curriculum for the 2021-22 school year. Murray added that the center’s strength lies in its technical capabilities, which will greatly benefit students learning digital media. She said she looks forward to putting her own spin on the curriculum by getting to have a say in the kinds of classes and programming the center will offer.
Being a part of the performing arts community has been an important aspect of Murray’s life. For her, she said, it offered a peer group, a support system, focus and grounding in her life. What she wants is for everybody to experience that, whether one is a professional or enjoys it as a hobby.
“I want everybody to find that joy in their lives, I want to bring that to them either as a performer or more often as a teacher,” Murray said. “I do a lot of outreach classes with older adults, music appreciation lectures and things like that, and I just love pushing the idea that you’re never too old, you’re never too far away from it. You can always be learning something from it, and the arts has something for everyone. That’s really my mission in life to spread that.
“I love the beginning, college-age performer because these students are still finding themselves, they’re still figuring out what they want to do and who they want to be and how they want to do it. I think this opportunity for them to come here and explore a diverse amount of creativity is important at this level because they don’t know it yet.”
To learn more about PHSC and enrollment opportunities, visit https://phsc.edu.
