The college will be hosting an event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The lecture, titled “Tragedy and Grief into Positive Change,” will be given by Sybrina Fulton.
Fulton is dedicating her life to transforming family tragedy into social change. Since the death of her 17-year-old son, Trayvon Martin, during a violent confrontation in 2012, Fulton has become a spokesperson for parents and concerned citizens across the country. Her book, co-authored with Tracy Martin, “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin,” shares the story of a shortened life and the rise of a movement.
For the Zoom link and more information, go to https://phsc.edu/about/events/virtual/mlk-lecture-turning-tragedy-and-grief-positive-change
