Pasco grads get more guests at ceremonies

Add high school graduation ceremonies in Pasco County to the list of things edging their way back to pre-COVID normal.
The school district last week announced relaxations to its pandemic-related restrictions at outdoor graduations. Prior to the May 26 announcement, all Pasco graduates, no matter the venue of the ceremony, were limited to four guests each. Now grads will be allowed to have two guests join them seated on the field, with additional guests seated in the bleachers, according to a press release. The district did not specify limitations to the number of guests invited, but asked grads and their families to be aware that the availability of seating will vary due to the size of the venue.
The district added that social distancing will no longer be required at outdoor graduations, either.
The alterations, which came right before most ceremony dates, were made after a review of COVID-19 data in schools and in the community, the press release states.
Indoor graduations will still require graduates and guests to wear face coverings and abide by social distancing safety measures.
The Pasco County graduation ceremony schedule began the day of the announcement when Class of 2021 students from Marchman Technical College walked at the Center for the Arts at River Ridge High School.
“It was our goal all along to make the graduation ceremonies as normal as possible, while recognizing our responsibility to protect the health and safety of all the graduates and guests,” Superintendent Kurt Browning stated in the press release. “A lot has changed in recent weeks, and at this time we are confident that it is safe to remove those restrictions for our outdoor graduations.”
As of the district’s May 26 announcement, Pasco County’s seven-day positivity rate declined to 4.6%, which was the lowest rate in nearly six months.
Most district graduation ceremonies will be held outdoors in on-campus stadiums. Plans to return to large indoor venues, like the Yuengling Center on the campus of the University of South Florida, fell through earlier this year “when it appeared highly unlikely that it would be safe to hold an indoor event with a large number of participants,” the press release stated.
Pasco graduation ceremony dates:
Wednesday, June 2
Anclote — 9-11 a.m.
Gulf — 9-11 a.m.
Cypress Creek — 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
River Ridge — 9-11 a.m.
Zephyrhills — 9-11 a.m.
Wiregrass Ranch — 7-9 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Hudson — 9-11 a.m.
Land O’ Lakes — 7-9 p.m.
Wesley Chapel — 7-9 p.m.
Pasco — 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Fivay — 9-11 a.m.
Sunlake — 9-11 a.m.
Mitchell — 7-9 p.m.
