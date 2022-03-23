PORT RICHEY — Baby tech company nfant Labs has opened a new product assembly location in the Port Richey industrial park area off Leo Kidd Avenue.
The company is headquartered in Atlanta and recently won a USA Today Editors Choice Award for top tech in 2022 for its nfant Thrive Feeding System.
“We are thrilled nfant recognized the growth Pasco is having in the life sciences industry and that they saw the value of becoming a part of that growth,” said Bill Cronin, president and chief executive officer of the Pasco Economic Development Council in a news release March 14 announcing the opening.
“Medical technology is not new to us, but what they are developing in the ‘Baby-Tech’ arena, and already receiving awards for, is very cool. I am looking forward to watching them continue to grow,” Cronin said.
After looking at numerous locations, nfant Labs recognized Pasco County as an up-and-coming medical device area with a strong workforce to fill its needs. The company focuses on improving the standard of care in infant feeding by providing objective, evidence-based feeding products, according to the release. Its current infant feeding line is sold direct to hospitals, where the company works with over 50 neonatal intensive care units nationwide.
The Pasco EDC is assisting nfant Labs with workforce recruitment through local training organizations and community partners such as CareerSource Pasco Hernando. The company is seeking full-time and part-time production technicians and expects to hire at least 10 people this year.
“This company offers such an advanced and unique technology in the world of life sciences,” said Kathryn Starkey, Pasco County Board of County Commissioners chairperson, in the news release. “I’m confident they will find the support they receive from our community extremely valuable and look forward to their continued growth in Pasco County.”
The company began when Gilson Capilouto, a speech-language pathologist and professor at the University of Kentucky, and Tommy Cunningham, a biomechanics and mechanical engineer, got together to create a system that could help assess infant feeding in premature babies.
“The reputation of Pasco County as an emerging medtech manufacturing hub and the exceptional reliability of the local workforce made our decision to expand here easy,” Cunningham, the chief executive officer, said in the release.
“We are happy to welcome nfant Labs to the city of Port Richey and wish them much success here,” Port Richey Mayor Scott Tremblay said in the news release. “They are providing great career opportunities for our residents.”
