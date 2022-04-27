NEW PORT RICHEY — More than 30 Pasco County firefighters came to the April 19 County Commission meeting as their representative, J.J. Martinez, spoke of the pressures of the job and the need for more equipment and personnel.
It was almost a repeat of the meeting two weeks ago in Dade City, and again the commissioners assured the firefighters that their voices are being heard and that’re moving to improve staffing, equipment and training.
The county is growing so fast, Martinez said, that firefighters are leaving because of stress and low pay. He noted that some of the firefighters in training have left for higher-paying jobs with other departments before their training in Pasco is finished. Seven left because of the strain of all the calls for service, he said.
Newly approved equipment and stations are all well and good, Martinez said, but they should have been in place years ago, not coming on line now or in the process of coming on line. He said a friend in the Wesley Chapel area called him recently, and told him that they barely had time to return from one call when they were sent out to another, and it took them 17 minutes to get to the patient, and it took an ambulance 23 minutes to get there.
“This county can do better, and our citizens can do better,” he said.
Later, Commissioner Mike Moore pulled items from the consent agenda that were for spending on fire-rescue.
“It’s important to talk about these things that are on the agenda,” he said.
They are on the consent agenda because they’ve been discussed before and pass with no trouble, but Moore said he wanted to bring them out because of their effect on the lives of the residents.
One item was for eight new fire inspectors at $454,606, and three more will be hired after that after it becomes cost-neutral because of fees.
The next item was funding for equipment from the Penny for Pasco fund at $504,000 which will establish a decontamination program within the department, high-rise hoses and standardized equipment; and a $1.8 million item for four new ambulances, though delivery might take about 18 months. One of the new vehicles is an addition to the fleet, and the rest will replace three vehicles at the end of their service life and to be maintained for parts.
All the items passed 4-0, with commission chairwoman Kathryn Starkey absent and vice chairman Jack Mariano acting as chairman.
Mariano told the firefighters, and the first responders of the county, that they are appreciated and that the commission wants to work with them.
“We greatly appreciate your service,” he said. “We share the same passion that you do to serve the citizens every step of the way.”
He said firefighters are doing a fantastic job with the equipment you have, and the commission wants to help them in their efforts, and communicate with them in the future.
“We don’t want to see a situation where you show up a minute after you’re needed,” he said. “We want to make sure you have that job satisfaction.”
