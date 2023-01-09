Pasco Fire Rescue breaks ground for new station

SHADY HILLS — Pasco County Fire Rescue broke ground for a new, state-of-the art fire station in Shady Hills adjacent to the 1970s-era fire station on Little Branch Road in Spring Hill. The existing station, which has garage space for two engines and communal sleeping space, will be used by trainees.
The new Station #20 was designed with functionality and firefighter safety and comfort in mind, and it will have features Pasco hopes will become standard throughout the country, Corey Dierdorff, public information officer for Pasco County Fire Rescue, told the Suncoast News at the ground-breaking Tuesday.
The 16,046-square-foot facility will have warm, hot and cold “zones” created to reduce the amount of time firefighters are exposed to carcinogens such as soot, and other contaminants. When they return to the station from a call, firefighters can enter a warm zone with a private shower and clean uniform waiting before they enter the living quarters.
Those living quarters will include a kitchen with new appliances and private bays for the firefighters, who work 24-hour shifts. Currently they sleep dormitory style, which has never been especially comfortable and has become more problematic with the addition of women into the ranks. The new building will comfortably house up to 12 people, with a flex room that can hold up to 16 more during emergencies.
The station will also contain a classroom that can accommodate battalion-level (multi-station) training, which, Fire Chief Bob Gear told the small crowd assembled at the ground-breaking, is important because fire crews need to learn to work together as a team.
The station’s garage can house four engines and will have a state-of-the-art system for immediately removing diesel exhaust, another feature that reduces firefighters’ exposure to carcinogens.
Station #20 will be the third new station paid for by the general obligation Bond for Pasco County Fire Rescue.
Officials hope to have the station completed by this time next year.
