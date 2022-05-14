Brace yourselves – we’ve got more intense hurricanes ahead of us this season, according to the National Weather Service. Just as it’s important to keep an eye out for oncoming storms, it’s also critical to make sure you and your family are prepared.
Pasco County Emergency Management Director Andy Fossa shared some tips for the do’s and don’ts of hurricane season, which begins on June 1 and ends on November 30.
“Residents get complacent that no, it’s not going to happen to us and it’s going to take that one storm to be a game changer for them,” Fossa said. “We’re seeing a large boost of northerners moving into Pasco County and they’ve ridden out a blizzard, but with a hurricane it’s something totally different. I don’t think they know what to expect with a storm like that.
“We’re already seeing weather changes,” Fossa added. “In this time of year, we don’t usually get these severe thunderstorms that we have been getting, and lightning doesn’t usually show up until around early June.”
Fossa encourages residents and visitors to download the MyPasco app on their mobile devices to stay up to date with the latest weather reports and warnings. Emergency Management also offers a digital disaster guide in English and Spanish on its website, www.pascocountyfl.net/365/Emergency-Management.
Do:
• Have a to-go kit for your family - make sure it includes your ID, medications that you take, insurance papers, and photographs of your belongings.
“Something insurance companies look for are photos of your possessions because in the event that your house is destroyed, insurance companies like to see before pictures of your valuables,” Fossa said. “It also makes it accountable for them that yes, you did have that item.”
• Have a to-go kit for your pets – in the event you have to evacuate to a shelter, pet-friendly shelters require you to have the most current rabies and vaccination record, any kind of special food they might need, toys and things to keep them entertained as they will be crated.
• Monitor the storm within 72 hours of it being out. Emergency management starts to monitor it within five days.
• Fill your tub with water in case of outages to use for hygiene.
• Use common sense when stocking up on water, non-perishables, batteries and other supplies.
• Buy at least 3-4 gallons of water per person in your household.
• Hide from the wind, run from the rain.
Don’t:
• Don’t think you can ride out the storm, they’re unpredictable.
• If an evacuation is ordered, don’t travel hundreds of miles but look for accommodations within tens of miles.
“These roads get extremely congested, especially here in Pasco County, because we’re the receiver of both Pinellas and Hillsborough County,” Fossa said. “A prime example is when we had Hurricane Irma come through, I-75 of Pasco County became a virtual parking lot to the point that we thought we were going to have to shelter people at a place called the Shelter of Last Resort. Thank goodness we didn’t have to.”
If it becomes necessary to seek shelter, the nearest ones will be released through media alerts, on social media, and through television stations.
Fossa said he recently returned from a conference that stated we are in a La Nina cycle, so it will be an above normal hurricane season. With the sea level change, he added, we’re going to start seeing more flooding with the storm surges.
“The way the topography is in the county, we flood very easy,” Fossa said. “With the low-lying areas, especially on the coast, even now we’re starting to see with an above-normal high tide, streets on the very tip of the coast flood. It’s only 20-30 minutes with the tidal change but if a storm is coming at us, and we order an evacuation, I implore that citizens listen to these evacuations and pay attention to the weather. These predictions are getting more accurate and we’re going to see more inland flooding.”
Residents and visitors can check out some Emergency Management preparedness videos by visiting www.pascocountyfl.net/3596/Preparedness-Videos.
