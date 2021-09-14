LUTZ – Networking is a valuable tool for any business when trying to grow, but sometimes it’s not easy to find opportunities to mix and mingle. To break the ice, the Pasco Economic Development Council will return with its annual NetFest after having to cancel last year’s event.
This year’s theme is Back to the Future of Business and tickets are available to attend the networking festival from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, at The Edison Suncoast, 1785 Northpointe Parkway, Lutz.
Tickets are still available at $60 for general audience, $50 for Pasco EDC investors, and $40 for Pasco County staff. The evening will include dinner, an open bar, Back to the Future trivia, and a photo opportunity with a DeLorean Time Machine.
“We’ll have a screen there that’ll have the trivia questions and that just brings a little more excitement and activity to the evening,” said Suzanne Renczkowski, director of operations of the Pasco EDC. “It’s a true DeLorean we found out of Tampa, it’ll be fun to take a picture in front of it.”
NetFest provides local businesses an opportunity to connect with other companies in the area, and each event typically draws new faces to network with.
“NetFest is one of our most successful events because we really try to keep the programming aspect to a minimum and encourage the networking between our organizations,” said Lauren Miceli, director of marketing and communications for Pasco EDC. “Our large manufacturers might not know of a smaller one in the community so when they come to these events, they can find people that can help them make those parts that they typically outsource for.”
The next big event Pasco EDC will host is an economic forecast luncheon in Wesley Chapel to be scheduled some time in January or February 2022. A speaker will present what they anticipate in the year going forward.
The Pasco EDC is dedicated to the overall growth and prosperity of the county through the development of a sustainable and diversified economy.
To reserve tickets, visit https://pascoedc.com/events/details/netfest-2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.