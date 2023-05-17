Pasco deputies help to rescue newborn dolphin

On May 10, Maritime Operations corporals were called to assist a dolphin calf that was days or hours old, alone and in distress. An off-duty PSO deputy was fishing off the coast of Hudson when he discovered the tiny dolphin swimming in circles and struggling to get above water to breathe.
He contacted Maritime Operations, which responded and took the dolphin about 30 minutes south to Clearwater by boat to meet the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Ultimately, the young dolphin was transferred to the care of SeaWorld Rescue by Clearwater Marine Aquarium. SeaWorld Rescue says that while the male dolphin is still in critical condition, he is showing signs of improvement and swimming on his own.
If you come across an animal in distress, notify the proper authority immediately and keep an eye on the animal from a distance to help responders locate it.
