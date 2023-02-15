Dave Peterson has only been at it since October 2021, but so far he’s made such an impact that the Florida Department of Transportation honored him as Crossing Guard of the Year on Feb. 3.
His story, he told the Suncoast News in a phone interview, “starts in the parking lot at the local high school, where I saw teachers, in the middle of COVID, directing traffic. And my inside voice said that's not right” and eventually led to him volunteering in Odessa, where he and his wife, Judy, live.
“Right now, I work at the bus loop with TCO (traffic control officer) Daniel McMahon,” he said of his assignment at Starkey Ranch K-8 School in Odessa. “It's an area where buses get into the back side of the school to drop off kids but it's also a major crosswalk from homes to the school grounds. It can be dangerous.”
Besides keeping children safe at the intersection, Peterson, who is retired from the corporate world, started a pre-school safety program, beginning at Creative World School in Starkey Ranch.
“We do a lot of safety training. Some of those kids that we worked with last year now recognize us from the training.
“I’ve decided to expand the scope of that presentation to include safety talks, and it's taken off. We're scheduled to do six this year, and we'll talk to 700 kids.”
A father of three and grandfather of eight, Peterson lives in an empty-nest community, so he really enjoys being with children during the day.
“You'd be surprised how attentive the kids are — they want to do the right thing and they take direction really well. The parents seem to really appreciate it. Also when we talk to them directly, we thank them for following the rules, and we use our positive influence to get them to do what we want.
The best stories, he said, “are the ones where the kids really start to get attached to you. I remember one girl in particular. I handed her an extra whistle because she was fascinated with me blowing mine. She came back the next day, handed me the whistle, and then gave me a big hug along my leg.
“It was a really nice moment for me.”
Crossing guards work for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. For information about job openings or to apply, visit pascosheriff.com.
