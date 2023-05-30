The refrain is repeated to Pasco County officials across the board, said Kristen King, a planner with Pasco Planning and Development: Things are being overdeveloped. There’s an issue with sprawl. People are saying they don’t want any more development in Pasco County.
“But unfortunately, the growth has already come to Pasco County, and it's going to continue,” King told the Suncoast News. “Statistics say population (in Pasco) from 2000 to 2020 increased by 63%; the state of Florida increased by 34.8%. So that's how much more Pasco County is growing.
“So we have two ways we can look at this. We can just sit there and say, ‘Well, we don't want any more growth,’ and it's going to come anyway. Or we can say, ‘Well, if we plan it right, if we plan it across the board, then we can make sure that it's done in a way that's smart and equitable for everybody.”
Deciding how to manage that growth is the aim of the planned amended Comprehensive Plan, which was last updated in 2006 and, according to state law, needs to be revised. The initiative for the new plan is called Pasco 2050 but, the county hopes, will address issues beyond the next 27 years. The county set up three workshops on “A Vision for Our Future” to get public input. In West Pasco, the workshop will be held June 5 in Holiday.
The plan is countywide and, said King and Hayat Mazili, Pasco 2050 projects manager. So it will include preserving wetlands and leaving some conservation areas throughout the county while, in West Pasco, addressing issues such as density, economic development and affordable housing.
King and Mazili said that Pasco County wants to make sure it hears from everybody, not just developers or wealthy people. And that includes other stakeholders.
“We know that homelessness is an issue. We know that affordable housing is an issue. It’s not just Pasco that is feeling this; everybody in the United States is feeling this,” King said. “And it’s not just Pasco government that’s going to be able to fix this. It has to be a partnership between the nonprofits, different community action groups, residents. We need to look at this from a holistic approach to come up with any type of solution, which is going to be complex.”
Adding to the complexity, the staffers said, is the fact that unlike in Florida as a whole, the population of Pasco is getting younger. Communities that were set up for retirees are now becoming homes for families. The county not only needs to meet their needs but would like, looking toward 2050 and beyond, to keep the children of those families in Pasco as they become adults and establish their own homes.
Whether West Pasco residents have ideas for solutions to current and future issues, Pasco County encourages them to come to the workshop, which will feature a presentation and then interaction with county staffers. All of the information will be written down and included in the final plan, the staffers said, so there will be a record of every thought expressed.
The West Pasco workshop will be held June 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the J. Ben Harrill Rec Complex, 2830 Gulf Trace Boulevard in Holiday. Registration is not necessary.
For more information on Pasco 2050 or to see a copy of the current Comprehensive Plan, visit pascocountyfl.net.
