PASCO COUNTY -- The acquisition of the Florida Government Utility Authority’s Lindrick System by Pasco County Utilities is set for July 1, bringing nearly 3,200 West Pasco utility customers in the Gulf Harbors and Shamrock Heights communities.
Pasco County Utilities said in a press release that it is committed to a seamless transition and will provide any support necessary to help customers familiarize themselves with the new rate structure.
“Our main commitment for our new Lindrick customers is to offer the same exceptional and individualized support our current customers receive,” said Pasco County Utilities Customer Services and Information Director Sandra Anderson. “Our goal is to ensure a positive and informative customer experience for everyone.”
Customers joining Pasco County Utilities through this transition may see a billing decrease with their new Pasco County Utility rates, fees and charges. Lindrick customers can follow transition updates and view their new rates online at bit.ly/PCU-Lindrick.
Visit PascoCountyUtilities.com for more information about services provided by Pasco County Utilities.
