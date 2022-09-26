Pasco County is opening hurricane shelters for anyone who needs to leave their homes ahead of Hurricane Ian and has nowhere else to stay.
The following shelters will open Tuesday at 10 a.m.:
• Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Road, Dade City
• Cypress Creek High School, 8701 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel
• Cypress Creek Middle School, 8845 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel
• Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Avenue, Hudson
• Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Avenue, Wesley Chapel
• Wiregrass Ranch High School, 2909 Mansfield Boulevard, Wesley Chapel
• River Ridge Middle and High Schools, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey
• Thomas E. Weightman Middle School, 30649 Wells Road, #3903, Wesley Chapel
• Sunlake High School, 3023 Sunlake Boulevard, Land O' Lakes
• Pasco Middle School, 13925 14th Street, Dade City
• Fasano Regional Hurricane Center (Special Needs Only), 11611 Denton Avenue, Hudson
Fivay, River Ridge, Sunlake, Wiregrass Ranch and Fasano Regional Hurricane Center allow family pets. Learn what supplies you should bring with your pet: mypas.co/PetHurricanePrep
Pasco County also provides a shelter program for people with special needs. Contact Pasco County Customer Service at 727-847-2411 to register for a bed at the Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter or Wiregrass Ranch High School.
