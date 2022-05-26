State Rep. Amber Mariano has announced that she will not run for a fourth term.
First elected in 2016 at the age of 21, Mariano, R-Hudson, wrote on social media, “after weeks of praying, I have decided I will not seek re-election to my final term in the Florida House.”
“Since I was a little girl I wanted to run for office, and since the day I stepped foot on the House floor in the sixth grade as a page for Will Weatherford, I knew I wanted to run for the Florida House one day,” she wrote.
Mariano said that she has been through many changes in the last six years, including earning her masters degree, working as a paralegal and a Realtor. She is married, and as her husband Scott Davis pursues his legal career, " I will now be able to be by his side as we start our new family and lives together.”
She thanked her constituents and her family, including her father, Pasco County Commissioner Jack Mariano. “I am so grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and am looking forward to my next chapter,” she wrote.
There are two other candidates listed on the state’s election site who have filed paperwork to run for the District 56 seat, Democrat Meghan Hamer and Republican Jayden Cocuzza.
