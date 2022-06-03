Ahead of potential rain over the weekend, Pasco County Government has two sandbag stations available to help protect property in low-lying areas from potential flooding.
Sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:
- Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
Both sandbag locations are self-serve and are open 24 hours to Pasco County residents. Bring a shovel, and be prepared to fill your own sandbags.
To watch a Pasco County video explaining how to properly fill and place sandbags, visit bit.ly/PascoSandbags.
For more information about preparing for disasters – including how to sign up for emergency notifications through Alert Pasco – visit the Pasco County Department of Emergency Management website at bit.ly/PascoEM, and follow on Twitter at @Pasco_FL_OEM.
