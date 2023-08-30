The Pasco County School District announced that schools will be open and operational Thursday after consultation with Pasco County Emergency Management.
"We have been diligently monitoring the situation and have determined that conditions are now favorable for our schools to reopen," said Superintendent Kurt Browning. "The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priorities, and we believe we can provide a safe and supportive learning environment."
The district is urging patience and understanding from parents, guardians, and the community as bus drivers and school administrators navigate potential hazards from the storm.
Regular school schedules will resume Thursday including PLACE, STAR, and DELTA, and parents and guardians are asked to check official communication channels, including the district website and social media platforms, for any further updates.
