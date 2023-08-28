Based on the advice of the Pasco County Emergency Management team, Pasco County schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday and resume regular school hours on Thursday. The closure includes all after-school enrichment programs, including PLACE, DELTA, and STAR.
Pasco County Emergency Managers require many of the schools to be storm shelters for families in our community. Based on information from the Pasco EOC, Tropical Storm Idalia is forecasted to impact Pasco County as a Category 3 hurricane, which means the possibility of storm surge for coastal areas, damaging winds, inland flooding and widespread power outages.
With the storm expected to grow in intensity before landfall, families are urged to take necessary precautions to protect their homes and loved ones by preparing emergency kits, securing outdoor items and staying updated with local advisories.
A list of storm shelters is forthcoming from the Pasco County EOC, and will be posted on the website. There will be no breakfast on Tuesday morning at school shelters, so those who plan on using our shelters are asked to bring their water and snacks.
See https://www.pasco.k12.fl.us/weather for more information.
