LAND O’ LAKES — Superintendent Kurt Browning today announced that all Pasco County schools and offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, due to concerns regarding the expected dangerously high winds from Subtropical Storm Nicole.
All before and after-school programs will be closed on Thursday as well. The decision was made after consulting with the Pasco County Emergency Operations Center.
Schools and offices will be open Wednesday, and all after-hours extracurricular events are expected to go on as scheduled.
At this time, schools and offices are expected to reopen Friday, Nov. 11.
This will not affect the one-week Thanksgiving Break. It has not yet been determined how and when the time will be made up.
