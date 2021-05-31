Florida Department of Health reported 248 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths for Pasco County from May 23-27. The tally of cases increased to 42,754 and the death toll rose to 781.
Only five days of information was available due to the Memorial Day holiday.
DOH added 397 cases and 10 deaths for the week of May 16-22, 471 cases and three deaths for the week of May 9-15, and from May 2-8, 743 new cases and 22 deaths were added to the count.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 2,320,818 and 37,512 deaths as of May 27. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 1:30 p.m. May 30, in the United States, cases totaled 33.25 million with 594,356 deaths. Globally, 170 million cases and 3.5 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pasco included 42,395 residents and 359 non-residents. More cases were in females, 22,672 (53%) to 19,712 in males. Gender was unknown in 11. Ages ranged from 0-105. Median age was 42. Six percent were Black and 20% Hispanic, which is up from 19% last week.
As of May 27, 2,914 residents and 54 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pasco due to COVID-19 since March 2020, or 7% of all cases. Pasco’s hospitals had 18% capacity in staffed adult beds (254 of 1,404) on Sunday and 7.5% (11 of 146) in ICU beds.
According to daily testing information:
• 2.76% of 1,620 test results on May 27 were positive
• 5.60% of 1,011 on May 26
• 3.56% of 1,380 on May 25
• 4.73% of 1,149 on May 24
• 5.37% of 617 on May 23
• 5.19% of 1,005 on May 22
• 3.72% of 1,580 on May 21
• 6.30% of 893 on May 20
Case counts by city of residence
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pasco on May 27. New Port Richey had the most, 9,755, with 6,268 from Wesley Chapel, 5,910 from Land O’ Lakes, 4,426 from Zephyrhills, 3,551 from Port Richey, 3,528 from Hudson, 3,345 from Dade City, 2,623 from Holiday, 958 from Spring Hill, 900 from Trinity, 315 from San Antonio, 184 from Odessa, 166 from Lutz, 117 from Saint Leo, 48 from Bayonet Point, 47 from Ridge Manor, 43 from Lacoochee, 22 from Crystal Springs, 18 from Trilby, 17 from Shady Hills, 13 from Elfers, seven from Aripeka, two from Seven Springs and 69 listed as missing.
Since March, 2020, 2,141 cases have been reported in long-term care facilities, 5% of all cases.
COVID-19 deaths
As of May 27, DOH had reported 781 COVID-19 related deaths in Pasco County.
One death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, zero deaths in the age 25-34 group, 11 in the 35-44 age group (1%), 24 in the 45-54 group (3%), 81 in the 55-64 group (10%), 180 in 65-74 (23%), 271 in 75-84 (35%) and 213 in the age group 85 and up (27%).
At least, 228, or 2%, of the county’s deaths were residents of long-term care facilities.
Vaccination summary
Statewide, as of May 27, 17,615,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered with 2,025,402 receiving a first-dose only, 785,698 had completed the one-dose series and 7,402,180 had completed the two-shot series.
In Pasco, 235,882 doses have been administered including 43,716 receiving only one dose and 192,166 completing the one or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, the majority was female, 131,877 to 103,840 male with 125 unknown, and 171,014 were white, 7,975 were Black and 18,224 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 1,524,220 doses, followed by Broward with 984,509, Palm Beach with 737,131, Orange with 634,335 and Hillsborough with 622,888 doses.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 1,872,095 completing the series, followed by ages 55-64 with 1,639,514, 45-54 with 1,173,108, ages 75-84 with 1,057,342, 35-44 with 905,810, 25-34 with 701,978, 15-24 with 488,271 and ages 85 and older with 349,760.
No one age 12-14 had completed the series; however, DOH reported that 76,688 had taken the first dose of the vaccine.
In Pasco, 47,273 ages 65-74 have completed the series, 38,348 ages 55-64, 27,827 ages 75-84, 27,361 ages 45-54, 20,300 ages 35-44, 12,794 ages 25-34, 10,002, ages 15-24 and 8,261 ages 85 and older. No one age 12-14 has completed the series, but 1,628 had taken one dose.
For more information about COVID-19, visit pasco.floridahealth.gov. For information from Pasco County government, visit https://www.pascocountyfl.net/4146/Coronavirus-Information-Pasco-County-Ope.
Pinellas County
From May 23-27, DOH reported 247 new COVID-19 cases in Pinellas with 11 deaths. The case count rose to 81,289 and the death toll increased to 1,667.
For the week of May 16-22, DOH reported 513 new cases and 14 deaths. DOH reported 648 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in Pinellas from May 9-15, 809 new cases and 20 deaths from May 2-8 and 988 new cases and 13 deaths from April 25-May 1.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 79,273 residents and 2,016 non-residents. More cases were in females, 42,242 (53%), to 36,999 in males. Gender was unknown in 32. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 42. Thirteen percent were Black, and 12% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March 2020. DOH reported that 5,342 residents and 76 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas due to COVID-19 as of May 27.
DOH reported that 2.31% of 2,575 test results on May 27 were positive, 2.11% of 3,012 on May 26, 2.04% of 2,491 on May 25, 2.66% of 1,759 on May 24, 1.99% of 1,578 on May 23, 2.89% of 1,711 test on May 22 and 2.11% of 3,720 on May 21.
At least 913 of the county’s 1,667 deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,090 deaths or 9% and Dade County is No. 2 with 1,028 deaths, or 9%.
Two of the county’s deaths have been reported in the 15-24 age group, seven in the 25-34 age group, 22 in the 35-44 group (1%), 53 in 45-54 (3%), 144 in 55-64 (9%), 346 in 65-74 (21%), 477 in 75-84 (29%) and 616 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
In Pinellas, 470,991 vaccine doses have been administered, including 72,055 receiving only a first dose and 398,936 completing the one- or two-dose series.
For more information on how to get vaccinated in Pinellas, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.