Pasco County paving rejuvenation program underway

Drivers on Pasco County roads might notice something a little strange over the next several months: pink roads. It’s part of an asphalt pavement rejuvenation project underway on Pasco’s roads.
From now through fall, Pasco County Public Works crews will apply a substance called Reclamite®, an asphalt pavement penetrating rejuvenator to roadways to seal them, preventing air and water intrusion. The process is designed to improve pavement durability and extend the life of the road – paving the way for lower maintenance costs in the future. The process can add up to five years of life to the road and costs a lot less than repaving.
Crews are spraying the rejuvenator on select arterial and collector roads. The first stretch of road being treated is Aripeka Road from U.S. 19 to the Pasco County line.
Initially, the substance applied to the road will appear pink, but disappears after about 30 minutes.
Work hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect single lane closures with message boards directing traffic. Initial projects are expected to take 60 days to complete
This is the first phase of the pavement rejuvenation project, and additional roads will be treated each year based on need.
