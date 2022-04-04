PASCO COUNTY -- Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources has announced its 2022 Summer Day Camp, seven weeks of summer fun with games, arts and crafts, movies, guest speakers, field trips and much more.
Registration begins April 9.
The camps will be held from Monday to Friday from June 13 to July 29. It’s for kids ages 5 to 13 and will be held at various locations from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
For easy enrollment, create an account at bit.ly/PascoCreateAccount. Space is limited.
Pasco County residents can register for the full, seven-week program on Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m., and for the full and partial programs Monday, April 11, at 10 a.m. Non-Pasco County residents and county residents can register for any remaining Summer Day Camp spaces beginning Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m.
Pasco County also offers an inclusive Exceptional Play in Camp (EPIC) for children who may excel with additional support.
For more 2022 Summer Day Camp information, including a list of locations, EPIC Camp details, camp capacities, costs and financial assistance, visit bit.ly/PascoSummerCamp.
